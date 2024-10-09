Jennifer Lopez Breaks Silence on Ben Affleck Divorce

Jennifer Lopez is breaking her silence on her divorce from Ben Affleck.

The Atlas star, 55, spoke with Nikki Glaser in a sit-down for Interview magazine published on Wednesday, October 9, and revealed that her two-year marriage to the Good Will Hunting actor, 52, didn’t exactly go as she imagined it would.

“I was thinking about this time in my life, and I’m like, ‘That’s not what I thought it was going to turn out like,’” she explained. “And then I thought, ‘No, this is exactly where I needed to be, to lead me to where I want to go.’”

When Nikki, 40, said that J. Lo didn’t “regret” the pain she experienced, the “Jenny From the Block” hitmaker agreed, adding, “Not one second.”

“That doesn’t mean it didn’t almost take me out for good. It almost did,” she continued. “But now, on the other side of it, I think to myself, ‘F–k, that is exactly what I needed. Thank you, god. I’m sorry it took me so long. I’m sorry that you had to do this to me so many times. I should have learned it two or three times ago. I get it. You had to hit me really hard over the head with a f–king sledgehammer. You dropped the house on me. Don’t have to do it again.’”

J. Lo’s marriage to Ben marked her fourth after her splits from ex-husbands Ojani Noa, Chris Judd and Marc Anthony.

“I finally got it! And by the way, that doesn’t mean I have everything figured out,” the dancer said. “Now I’m excited, when you say, You’re just going to be on your own.’ Yes, I’m not looking for anybody, because everything that I’ve done over the past 25, 30 years, being in these different challenging situations, what can I f–king do when it’s just me flying on my own? … What if I’m just free?”

Cindy Ord / Getty Images

Elsewhere in the interview, J. Lo said that she realized “being in a relationship doesn’t define me.”

“I can’t be looking for happiness in other people. I have to have happiness within myself. I used to say I’m a happy person, but was still looking for something for somebody else to fill, and it’s just like, ‘No, I’m actually good,’” she continued.

J. Lo filed for divorce from Ben on August 20, In Touch confirmed at the time. She submitted the paperwork on the second anniversary of their lavish second wedding ceremony at the Argo star’s Georgia estate. The “On the Floor” singer listed their date of separation as April 26, 2024, and filed without an attorney. She did not indicate in the divorce paperwork that she and Ben had a prenup.

In Touch first reported on the pair’s marital issues on May 15, with a source exclusively revealing that Ben and J. Lo were “headed for a divorce.”

“He’s focusing on his work and his kids now,” the insider said, adding that Ben was not to “blame” for their issues. “Ben already moved out and they’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for. They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted.”