Jennifer Lopez seemingly referenced her divorce filing from Ben Affleck in a new Instagram. The A-lister shared several sexy photos of herself, along with some cryptic quotes and a telling caption in the August 31 post.

“Oh, it was a summer,” Jennifer, 55, wrote in the caption. The first shot featured her posing for a mirror selfie while striking a seductive pose in a tight black shirt and high-waisted jeans. Another shot in the carousel showed the “Let’s Get Loud” singer wearing a white swimsuit and posing so that the camera could get a glimpse of her backside in a mirror. In a third thirst trap shot, she leaned forward while wearing a low-cut bikini.

The gallery also had a screenshot of a quote that read, “Everything is unfolding in divine order,” which seemed to be referencing everything she’d been going through since her separation from Ben, 52, in April. Another quote in the carousel said, “She’s in bloom and unbothered, out of reach and at peace.”

Jennifer filed for divorce from Ben on August 20 after just over two years of marriage. The decision to end the relationship came after the two spent most of the summer apart. Jennifer was mostly on the east coast, while Ben was in Los Angeles.

In her divorce filing, Jennifer listed “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. She listed the date of separation as April 26 and asked that neither she nor Ben receive spousal support.

Ben and Jen were first together in the early 2000s and were set to walk down the aisle in September 2003. However, they called off the wedding amid intense media attention surrounding the nuptials. Although they stayed together after that, they wound up breaking up in January 2004.

However, the two remained friendly over the years and reconciled in 2021 after Jennifer ended her engagement to Alex Rodriguez. Ben proposed again less than a year later and they eloped in Las Vegas in July 2022. Just over a month later, they had a reception with family and friends at Ben’s estate in Georgia. Jennifer filed for divorce on the two-year anniversary of the Georgia wedding.

“Ben left the filing and the divorce in Jen’s hands, almost like a parting gift,” a source exclusively told In Touch. “He really doesn’t care and gave up a long time ago.”

Just two months before Ben and Jen’s separation, they shared the story of their relationship in her documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told. In the footage, they hinted that some of the issues in their relationship the first time around were still prevalent. Specifically, they pointed out that Jennifer embraces the spotlight, while Ben enjoys being more private.

“Jen was really inspired by this experience which is how artists do their work,” Ben said. “They get inspired by their personal life, it moves you. I know as a writer and director, I certainly do the same things. But things that are private, I’d always felt, are sacred and special, because in part, they’re private. So this was something of an adjustment for me.”