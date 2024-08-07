Though Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reportedly haven’t seen each other in weeks, the two may be forced to pal around this fall when their upcoming film, Unstoppable, premieres at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival in September.

The “On the Floor” singer, 55, stars in the biographical sports drama based on the life of Anthony Robles, an American wrestler who was born with only one leg. It is produced by Ben, 51, and Good Will Hunting costar Matt Damon through their Artists Equity production company.

“Unstoppable is a tricky one because Ben and Matt are so invested in its success, even if everything you see indicates that Ben and Jennifer are ending their marriage,” a source exclusively tells In Touch.

In May, In Touch was the first to exclusively report that J. Lo and Ben are “headed for a divorce” and that the actor moved out of their martial home.

While neither has publicly addressed the rumors that there is trouble in paradise, Ben has been photographed looking particularly down and out in recent days. The actor has also been seen without his wedding ring on, and he was nowhere to be found when J. Lo celebrated her recent birthday in the Hamptons.

They’re reportedly not on speaking terms — but that may have to quickly change as this year’s TIFF approaches.

According to the In Touch source, the Bennifer relationship drama “doesn’t change the fact that these lifelong friends [Ben and Matt] have millions of dollars staked on this idea and know they will look like geniuses if [the film] succeeds.”

Adds the insider, “It puts these guys in a tricky position if Ben and Jennifer are really done, but for now, they both want the movie to hit and exist apart from Ben’s crazy relationship drama.”

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

What does that mean for the upcoming red carpet events in Toronto come September? “Right now, Ben plans to support the movie, no matter what’s going on with him and Jennifer,” the source explains. “They are businesspeople first, and they’re both committed to supporting this film, even if they’re not committed to their marriage.”

After all, Ben — who was first engaged to J. Lo in 2002 after working together on the film Gigli — is always going to be part of Jennifer’s life.

“Their children are best friends, they’ve made a bunch of films together, and they still root for each other, even through the decades of their roller-coaster relationship,” the source says. “If Jennifer wants and asks Ben to be there for Unstoppable, he’s not going to say no, no matter how awkward it will be. Jennifer and her team know that!”

Directed by William Goldenberg, Unstoppable also stars Jharrel Jerome, Bobby Cannavale, Michael Peña and Don Cheadle. Following its premiere in the Special Presentations section at TIFF, the film will have a limited theatrical release in December 2024.

In March 2023, Ben was asked by CBS Sunday Mornings about collaborating with his wife on the film. “What fun, what a joy to do something with her, see her be great, go to work with your wife, go to work with your best friend,” he said at the time. “If you don’t like who you’re working with, and if you have difficulty or trouble at work, I think it’s one of the things that can really cause depression, anxiety and pain for people. And conversely, [if] you love the people at work, you probably have a pretty good life, you know?”