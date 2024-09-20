Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are continuing to put on a united front for their children amid their divorce. On Tuesday, September 17, the estranged couple attended a back-to-school night event for their kids together, according to TMZ.

The site’s source said that Ben, 52, and J. Lo, 55, were “totally cool with each other and very cordial.” However, the divorce is reportedly still on after Jennifer’s filing on August 20. Ben and Jen have four minor children between them – she shares twins Max and Emme with ex Marc Anthony, while he has Fin and Samuel with Jennifer Garner, along with the exes’ eldest daughter, Violet, who is in college.

The back-to-school night sighting comes following another recent outing for Ben and Jen, who were photographed heading to lunch with their kids at the Beverly Hills Hotel on September 14. Despite their divorce proceedings, the A-listers were reportedly “holding hands and kissing” inside the establishment, according to Page Six.

Per Jen’s divorce filing, she and Ben separated in April, less than two years after they tied the knot in Las Vegas in July 2022. Their quickie wedding was followed by a larger ceremony in Georgia that August, and Jen officially pulled the plug on the marriage on the two-year anniversary of that event.

Just months before things took a turn for Ben and Jen, they had opened up about their marriage in her documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told. The Prime Video film gave fans insight into the stars’ first relationship attempt in the early 2000s, which ended with them calling off a wedding in 2003 and then breaking up for good just months later. The footage also delved into the pair’s 2021 reconciliation, followed by Ben’s proposal and their walk down the aisle.

However, Ben and Jen didn’t shy away from revealing their differences in the documentary, with him admitting that they had very different views about a relationship in the spotlight. “I had a very firm sense of boundaries initially, around the press, while Jen, I don’t think, objected to it in the way I did. I did very much object to it,” the Oscar winner shared. “Getting back together, I said, ‘Listen, one of the things I don’t want is a relationship on social media.’ And then I realized it’s not a very fair thing to ask. It’s like you’re going to marry a boat captain, and you go, ‘Well, I don’t like the water.’ You know? We’re just two people with different approaches trying to learn to compromise.”

The “Get Right” singer acknowledged how much her husband was compromising, adding, “I don’t think he’s very comfortable with me doing all of this. But he loves me, he knows I’m an artist and he’s going to support me in every way he can because he knows he can’t stop me from making the music I made and writing the words that I wrote. That’s going to happen and he doesn’t want to stop me. He wants to do that [for me], but that doesn’t mean he’s comfortable being the muse.”