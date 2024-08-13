Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reportedly reunited at his Los Angeles home after they spent most of the summer apart amid their ongoing marital issues.

The Wedding Planner actress, 55, visited Ben’s rental home in Brentwood, California, on August 11 while he was at the property, a source told People on Monday, August 12. Their reunion came just hours after Jennifer took Ben’s son, Samuel, to the mall.

The insider claimed that Jennifer wanted to spend time with Ben’s kids before their school year begins. In addition to Samuel, 12, the Argo actor, 51, shares Violet, 18, and Fin, 15, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

“Just because she’s not with Ben doesn’t mean that she doesn’t care about his kids,” the source revealed. “She always cared about them. She spent months looking for the perfect house for their blended family last year. Now when she’s back in L.A. she wants to spend quality time with them before school resumes and Violet is off to college.”

While Ben has been spending his summer in L.A. and purchased a Pacific Palisades home for $20.5 million in July, Jennifer has been spotted out and about in the Hamptons in recent months.

The couple – who tied the knot in 2022 – spent the summer apart after In Touch exclusively revealed they were “headed for a divorce” in May. After Jennifer had been spotted during several outings in New York, she returned to the west coast and was photographed wearing her wedding band during an outing in Beverly Hills on August 9.

While neither Ben nor Jennifer have publicly commented on the status of their relationship, an insider previously told In Touch that her close friendship with longtime manager Benny Medina may have played into their issues.

“Being married to Jennifer Lopez feels like being married to Benny Medina, too,” the source revealed in a story published on August 5. “She won’t do anything without her manager and even insisted he accompany her and Ben on their honeymoon!”

After noting that Jennifer spent her and Ben’s second wedding anniversary in July with Benny, 66, the insider said that Bennifer’s “strain is palpable.” The source continued, “It remains to be seen how Lopez will prioritize her marriage and her career!”

Meanwhile, an additional insider previously told Page Six that Ben and Benny have never gotten along. “The two of them can’t stand each other. They don’t get along and there’s still bad blood,” a source dished.

Jennifer and Benny have a long history together, and he originally served as her manager during the early days of her career. However, they parted ways in 2003 and eventually reunited professionally in 2008.

The insider went on to claim that Jennifer and Ben’s first relationship – which ended in 2004 – was a factor in why she and Benny stopped working together.

Gotham/GC Images

The source added that Benny is not Jennifer’s only loved one that is skeptical of the Gone Girl actor. “No one, except [Jennifer’s] mother, likes Ben Affleck. He’s a triple-A a–hole,” a second insider told the outlet.