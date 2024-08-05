Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship continues to get icier and icer as they struggle to work out the details of a divorce agreement.

The A-list pair are reportedly not communicating in person or over the phone, resulting in delays to their legal separation, sources told TMZ on Monday, August 5. Ben, 51, and Jen, 55, are believed to have a prenuptial agreement, with the only asset to be divided being their Beverly Hills mansion. In Touch confirmed the home was listed for sale on July 11.

The Batman actor and “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” songstress have apparently chosen not to hire lawyers, instead relying on their respective business managers to mediate the divorce, according to the outlet.

In Touch exclusively reported in May that Jen and Ben’s marriage was on the rocks, with the Good Will Hunting star moving out of their expensive marital home.

“The writing is on the wall – it’s over,” an insider said of the couple at the time. “They’re headed for a divorce.”

Split rumors first ignited earlier this year after the couple hadn’t been spotted together in some time — most notably Ben skipping out on the Met Gala on May 6, where J. Lo had the honor of being a co-chair of the prestigious annual fashion event.

At the time, Ben cited filming The Accountant 2 as an excuse, but a source exclusively told In Touch that the real reason he missed the event was due to his failing marriage.

“It’s just depressing that Ben couldn’t find the time or inclination to be there and support Jennifer,” a separate source revealed at the time.

Since then, things have escalated. The couple spent their two-year wedding anniversary apart on July 16, without even acknowledging each other or the milestone in their relationship. A week later, the Gone Girl actor also skipped out on Jen’s Hamptons birthday bash on July 21.

“Jennifer knew better, but a part of her was still hoping that he would show up. Some of the guests thought so, too,” a source exclusively told In Touch at the time. “Ben’s absence was definitely noticed. While it was the elephant in the room, no one dared to ask the birthday girl about it.”

To make matters worse, Ben finalized the purchase of his new $20.5 million bachelor pad in Pacific Palisades on the same day as his estranged wife’s birthday.

Recently, Jen was seen sporting the engagement ring Ben bought for her on August 1. The “Let’s Get Loud” singer was out and about in New York City looking fabulous, dressed in a floral dress with red strappy heels. However, the most notable detail was that she was wearing the ring on the wrong hand.

Around the same time, Ben was seen rocking a new faux-hawk hairstyle in Los Angeles, however, he opted to leave his wedding ring at home.

Jen and Ben first sparked their romance in the early 2000s and had planned a wedding for 2003 before abruptly calling it off. They split up soon after, in January 2004. It wasn’t until nearly 20 years later in 2021 that they reconciled, ultimately getting married in July 2022.