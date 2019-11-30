The family that shops together stays together. Jennifer Lopez and her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, were spotted getting into the Black Friday madness with some of their children in Los Angeles on November 29. Needless to say, the whole fam took in the year’s biggest shopping day with a few high-caliber stops.

The Lopez-Rodriguez crew was seen shopping around in Gucci before taking to the streets of L.A. to head to a second destination, which looked to have more of a department store vibe. Maybe a visit to Saks Fifth Avenue or Neiman Marcus? Seems like where this clan would shop!

And naturally, the happily engaged couple was dressed to impress while they went out. Jennifer, 50, rocked a sleek, long black coat with a black turtleneck and leather pants. Alex, 44, matched his lady in a similar long, black coat with black pants and a shirt. It’s no surprise to see the duo taking to the streets in coordinating outfits because the singer recently gushed about how alike she and her future husband are.

“We’re very similar. We’re really alike in our drive, in our ambition. He’s an athlete. He wanted to be the best. I’m the same way,” J. Lo revealed to GQ magazine in an interview published on November 18. “I just want to be great at what I do. We’re both like that. We’re both super-hard workers. We’re driven by our passions. And we have a tremendous amount of respect for each other.”

Plus, not only are they alike, but they also want the best for each other (which, we’d assume, extends to Black Friday deals, too). “He knows I only have his best interest at heart, and I only want him to thrive and succeed and to be his best self, “ she dished. “And I believe that he wants that for me. He wants me to be seen and to get what I deserve. Like, he’s made his half a billion. And he’s like, ‘I want you to have that.’”

Scroll through the gallery to see photos of Jennifer, Alex and their blended family out shopping.