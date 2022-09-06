Living her best mom life! Jennifer Lawrence revealed the name of her and husband Cooke Maroney‘s son, and the special meaning behind his moniker, in a rare interview following his birth.

The actress, 32, and her art dealer husband, 38, welcomed a baby boy named Cy in Febraury, according to Jennifer’s cover story with Vogue, which was published on Tuesday, September 6. The couple named their baby boy “after the postwar American painter Cy Twombly, one of Maroney’s favorite artists.”

J Mayer/Shutterstock

“It’s so scary to talk about motherhood. Only because it’s so different for everybody. If I say, ‘It was amazing from the start,’ some people will think, ‘It wasn’t amazing for me at first,’ and feel bad,” the Hunger Games alum explained. “Fortunately, I have so many girlfriends who were honest. Who were like, ‘It’s scary. You might not connect right away. You might not fall in love right away.’ So I felt so prepared to be forgiving. I remember walking with one of my best friends at, like, nine months, and being like, ‘Everyone keeps saying that I will love my baby more than my cat. But that’s not true. Maybe I’ll love him as much as my cat?’”

As it turned out, the Kentucky native did feel love at first sight with her son.

“The morning after I gave birth, I felt like my whole life had started over. Like, ‘Now is day one of my life.’ I just stared. I was just so in love,” she recalled. “I also fell in love with all babies everywhere. Newborns are just so amazing. They’re these pink, swollen, fragile little survivors. Now, I love all babies. Now I hear a baby crying in a restaurant and I’m like, ‘Awwww, preciousssss.‘”

Jennifer explained how her life has since taken a turn, especially from an acting standpoint.

“So many of my films in the past have been about my mother, my childhood. I wonder what will happen now that I’ll be witnessing somebody else’s childhood,” the Oscar-winner shared, joking, “And I wonder what he’s going to be talking about with his therapist. ‘She wouldn’t put me down. She kisses me on the mouth. She asked me not to go to college.‘”

The new mom refers to motherhood as “the best thing ever, and yet totally terrifying.” She also made a rare comment about her husband, noting that her little family has allowed her heart to “stretch to a capacity that I didn’t know about.”

Jennifer and Cooke welcomed their first baby together in February. A rep for the actress confirmed Jennifer’s pregnancy months earlier, in September 2021. Ahead of Cy’s birth, the Winter’s Bone star explained that she wanted to “protect” her child’s “privacy” amid her fame.

“I don’t want anyone to feel welcome into their existence, and I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work,” Jennifer told Vanity Fair in a November 2021 interview, noting that “every instinct in my body” was to shelter the baby “for the rest of their lives.”