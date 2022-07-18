Doing her own thing! Jennifer Garner visited Lake Tahoe, California, while her ex-husband Ben Affleck married Jennifer Lopez.

Garner, 50, took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, July 17, to give her followers a glimpse into her trip to Lake Tahoe.

In one video, the 13 Going on 30 actress swung her feet while paragliding over the lake. She also shared a selfie as she rode on a bike, tagging the location as Lake Tahoe.

Garner and Affleck, 49, were married from 2005 until 2018. They share kids Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.

While the Alias actress – who has been in an off-on relationship with John Miller since 2018 – enjoyed her time outdoors, the Good Will Hunting actor married Lopez, 52, during a ceremony in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 16.

The “On the Floor” singer confirmed their union via her newsletter, On the JLo, telling her fans, “We did it.”

Courtesy of Jennifer Garner/Instagram

“Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” the Hustlers star wrote in the post, published on July 17. “Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.”

The A-list couple and her children, Max and Emme, “barely made it to the little white wedding chapel,” noting the venue stayed open and the newlyweds were able to take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible.

“So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives,” Lopez continued in the sweet note. “When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another. We had that. And so much more. Best night of our lives.”

The couple tied the knot nearly three months after Affleck popped the question for the second time in April. At the time, J. Lo revealed that they were engaged by sharing a video on Instagram of the green diamond ring that the Gone Girl actor proposed with.

Affleck and Lopez were previously engaged in September 2003, though they postponed the wedding due to too much “media scrutiny.” They split in January 2004, calling off the nuptials and their romance entirely. However, the pair reconnected in late April 2021 just two weeks after Lopez and then-fiancé Alex Rodriguez broke up.