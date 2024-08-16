Jennifer Garner proved once again that she can do it all, as after paying a visit to ex-husband Ben Affleck on his birthday, she took their child Fin to get their milestone driver’s permit.

The Elektra star, 52, was photographed at a Department of Motor Vehicles office in Los Angeles on Thursday, August 15, alongside the former couple’s middle child in pictures obtained by The Daily Mail. Jennifer carried a notebook and set of paperwork in her hands as Fin, 15, walked with their mom while smiling brightly.

The teen showed their pride in their dad’s hometown, wearing a black T-shirt with the word “Boston” written across it, along with a pair of tan cargo shorts. Their hair was back to a natural brunette color after experimenting with hot pink earlier in the summer.

Jennifer was seen wearing the same blue and white striped T-shirt and blue trousers she was wearing when she visited Ben, 52, earlier in the day at his Brentwood rental home. While the pair divorced in 2018 after 13 years of marriage, they’ve remained friendly and are supportive coparents to their three children.

In addition to Fin, Ben and Jen share daughter Violet and son Samuel.

The Air actor was also visited by his current wife, Jennifer Lopez, amid their marriage woes. While J. Lo, 55, spent the majority of the summer in the Hamptons, she arrived at Ben’s $100,000 rental home a few hours after Garner stopped by, in photos obtained by The Daily Mail.

The “On the Floor” singer wore a brown jacket and jeans with her hair in a ponytail as she was snapped exiting Ben’s house and climbing into a black SUV. It was much more low-key than Garner’s trip to the Gone Girl actor’s house, where she smiled and waved at awaiting paparazzi.

Despite her visit, J. Lo didn’t share any birthday tribute to Ben on social media. Instead, she posted a series of glamorous Instagram photos wearing a sheer Dior gown.

The Hustlers star seeing Ben on his birthday was more than she got from him when Jennifer turned 55 on July 24. In addition to not publicly wishing his wife a happy birthday, Ben made it clear he was moving on with his own life by closing escrow on a $20 million bachelor pad in Pacific Palisades, California.

In Touch exclusively reported on May 15 that the duo’s marriage was in a freefall after Ben moved out of the couple’s Beverly Hills mansion, which they publicly listed for sale on July 11 for $68 million.

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

“The writing is on the wall – it’s over. They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame!” the insider dished.

The source continued, “They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted.”

More recently, Jennifer has become weary of Ben seeming to toy with her by wearing his wedding ring on an on-and-off basis.

“The fact that he bought a new home while she was celebrating her birthday in the Hamptons was really humiliating for her,” a source exclusively told In Touch on August 13. “Plus, one day he has his ring on, and the next day it’s off — it’s like he’s gaslighting her.”

“The way Ben ignored their anniversary, then her birthday, while having the tenacity to claim he’s protecting her somehow … it was shocking. It makes J. Lo sick to her stomach. People in their circle are wondering how it’s gotten to this point and become so toxic,” the insider added.