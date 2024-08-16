Jennifer Garner Seen Visiting Ben Affleck Amid Marital Woes

Ben Affleck received a visit from his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, on his birthday amid his marital woes with Jennifer Lopez.

The 13 Going on 30 star was spotted looking casual in a striped T-shirt and navy pants as she stopped by Ben’s rental home in Brentwood, California on Thursday, August 15. This wasn’t the first time Jennifer, 52, has spent time with Ben, 52, since rumors began swirling regarding his marriage to J. Lo, 55. The Adam Project actress was seen letting herself into the Brentwood property on June 15. While most visitors had to wait for the Good Will Hunting star to open the gate before they could come inside, Jen simply punched the access code into the gate herself.

“He’s given Jen the code to his house so she can come right in,” a source told In Touch on June 26. “Other people have to be buzzed in, but not Jen. She can come and go whenever she wants.”

The insider continued, “Jen’s been wonderful. She doesn’t judge. Sure, Ben drives her crazy sometimes, but there’s an unbreakable bond there. Ben says Jen’s an angel and tells her she’s the only one who can save him.”

However, Jennifer hasn’t been the only visitor to Ben’s rental home as of late. On Monday, August 12, People reported that J. Lo was spotted at the property when Ben was home as the Hustlers star wanted to spend some time with Ben’s kids before the school year began. Ben shares three children with Jennifer – Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12.

“Just because she’s not with Ben doesn’t mean that she doesn’t care about his kids,” a source told the publication. “She always cared about them. She spent months looking for the perfect house for their blended family last year. Now when she’s back in L.A. she wants to spend quality time with them before school resumes and Violet is off to college.”

The “Jenny From the Block” singer’s visit came after she and Ben spent the summer on opposite coasts with J. Lo in New York and Ben in Los Angeles. The couple’s second wedding anniversary came and went with neither party acknowledging the date on social media, and Ben even skipped out on J. Lo’s 55th Bridgerton-themed birthday party.

“Jennifer knew better, but a part of her was still hoping that he would show up,” a separate source exclusively said to In Touch on July 30. “Some of the guests thought so, too.”

The insider continued, “Ben’s absence was definitely noticed. While it was the elephant in the room, no one dared to ask the birthday girl about it.”

Even though the Grammy winner was all smiles in photos captured of her during her time in the Hamptons, a source told In Touch that J. Lo never expected to spend her summer without the Mall Rats star.

“It’s just depressing that Ben couldn’t find the time or inclination to be there and support Jennifer,” an additional source told In Touch. “She would have welcomed it. Jennifer’s been putting on a brave face through it all. She never expected to be spending her summer alone. This isn’t where she thought she’d be at this point in her life.”