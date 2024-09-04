Jennifer Garner Seemingly Shades J. Lo in New House Tour Video

Jennifer Garner seemingly threw shade at ex-husband Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s former $60 million mansion in a new house tour video featuring her own Los Angeles home.

The 13 Going on 30 actress, 52, gave fans a look around the inside and outside of her farm-style house in a video for Architectural Digest published on Tuesday, September 3. The tour included typical rooms like the dining room, kitchen, a bedroom and a bathroom, as well as fun additional spaces like an orchard, a library, a vegetable house and a “slumber party room.”

Throughout the video, Jen seemingly gave subtle nods to the huge Beverly Hills abode that Ben, 52, and J. Lo, 55, bought in May 2023 and listed for sale this July for $68 million amid their separation.

“I realized that I was going to need to move out of a dream house kind of scenario. I looked and looked for a house to move into, but I needed privacy, and any house that had privacy was more grand than I felt comfortable in,” Jen said of her home, which she built on a lot “from scratch.”

Ben and J. Lo searched for their dream home for two years before they landed on the lavish 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom mansion.

“They want privacy, and they want to live the good life,” an insider exclusively told In Touch of the now-estranged spouses’ home goals in August 2021.

Of her library/TV room, Jen said in the AD house tour video, “You don’t need some huge old screening room. We’re pretty happy here.” Ben and J. Lo’s mansion famously had a large theater inside.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Meanwhile, Jen said of her master bedroom, which appeared to be much smaller in comparison to the one in her ex’s former Beverly Hills home, “Not a space I needed a ton of room devoted to.”

In Touch exclusively reported on May 15 that Ben had moved out of the mansion amid marital issues with the “Jenny From the Block” hitmaker.

“The writing is on the wall – it’s over. They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame!” the insider said.

The Good Will Hunting star temporarily moved into a $100,000 rental home in Brentwood, California — which was closer to Jen and their three kids, Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12 — while J. Lo was reportedly house hunting on her own elsewhere in Los Angeles.

The mansion was later listed for sale for $68 million on July 11, In Touch confirmed at the time.

J. Lo officially filed for divorce from Ben after two years of marriage on August 20, In Touch confirmed. She submitted the divorce paperwork with the Los Angeles Superior Court on the second anniversary of their second wedding at Ben’s estate in Georgia. The Wedding Planner star listed their date of separation as April 26, 2024, and filed pro per, meaning without an attorney.

J. Lo did not indicate in the filing that she and Ben had a prenuptial agreement.

While the Atlas actress is reportedly still living at the Beverly Hills mansion, a source told People on August 28 that she isn’t “comfortable” there.

“She and Ben bought the house for the whole family. It’s way too big for her and filled with too many memories as well,” the insider said.