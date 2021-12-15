After ex-husband Ben Affleck blamed their failing marriage for his drinking, Jennifer Garner has been photographed in public for the first time since his brutal claims. She had a somber expression on her face, while dressed head to toe in black.

Jennifer, 49, donned a black turtleneck, athletic pants and trainers as she stepped out with a pal on Wednesday, December 15. She wore black thick-rimmed glasses and minimal makeup, as she was unable to muster up a smile.

The photos are a far cry from the day prior before Ben’s bombshell interview where he claimed he would still be drinking heavily if the pair were still married. Jen was all smiles and laughing as she walked with daughter Seraphina, 12, and son Samuel, 9, during a school run.

In Ben’s December 14 interview with Howard Stern, he claimed he felt “trapped” in their marriage and that it led to his drinking. When asked where the couple would be if they hadn’t split, Ben replied, “We probably would’ve ended up at each other’s throats. I probably still would’ve been drinking,” adding, “That was part of why I started drinking alcohol, I was trapped.”

He continued, “I was like, ‘I can’t leave because of my kids, but I’m not happy, what do I do?’ And what I did was [I] drank a bottle of scotch and fell asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution.” Ben’s comments about his drinking were curious, as he made two different trips to rehab for alcohol issues in 2017 and 2018, long after the couple’s 2015 separation.

A source told In Touch exclusively that Jennifer was upset with Ben’s claims. “Jen isn’t particularly happy with Ben’s wording on the subject of why they divorced. He gave an interview saying he felt ‘trapped’ in the marriage, Jen wouldn’t have used that phrase or even opened up publicly like that. It was disrespectful.”

“If you think about it, it’s kind of a slap in the face to Jen and their kids,” the source explained about Ben’s comments where he claimed that he stayed in an unhappy marriage for the sake of the former couple’s three children, daughters Violet, 16, Seraphina and Samuel. So far, Jennifer has not responded publicly to Ben’s bombshell interview.