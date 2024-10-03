Jennifer Garner is in major money mode right now as she inks a ton of new projects – and a source says she’s urging boyfriend John Miller to up his game, too, so they can become a bona fide power couple together.

“John has a good heart and a strong, sharp mind,” a source exclusively tells In Touch, “but everybody in Jen’s circle knows that he has a very cushy life and, as much as he loves Jen, you get this huge sense that he could be doing a lot more than just riding her coattails, especially given his past as a super-sharp businessman.”

The insider says that the 13 Going on 30 star, 52, “has a ton of heat right now thanks to her big summer, and she’s making a project out of pushing John, inch by inch, to unlock his potential like never before!”

Jennifer and John, 46, quietly started dating at the beginning of 2018 and Us Weekly confirmed their relationship that October. John was previously married to ex-wife Caroline Campbell, but the former couple finalized their divorce in November 2018.

The pair have continued to keep their relationship out of the spotlight and are rarely seen together in public. That said, some of Jen’s close circle have briefly shared their opinion on John, including actor Victor Garber.

“He’s a great guy and they’re friends,” Victor, 75, told Us Weekly in September 2019, adding “They’re good friends.”

In March 2020, a second source exclusively told In Touch that John “loves Jen and she loves him.”

“He’s got a separate life from Jen’s Hollywood world, so it works for them,” insider No. 2 said.

Shortly after, the pair, and the rest of the nation, were placed on lockdown during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The distance between Jennifer and John started to put a strain on their relationship and they split.

“They split up before L.A. went into lockdown,” a third source exclusively told In Touch in August 2020. “Jen and John remain on friendly terms so there’s a possibility that they could rekindle their relationship in the future, but right now it’s over.”

As they say, distance makes the heart grow fonder – just as Jennifer and John.

After their split, the couple were spotted out in public in August 2021. The Daredevil actor and businessman were seen out in New York City on multiple occasions and made big strides in their relationship in the months to follow.

After sparking engagement rumors in November 2021, which neither of the pair has addressed, Jennifer and John introduced their kids to each other at the actress’ food drive in celebration of her 50th birthday.

“Lots of kids and family were invited, including John’s kids, his parents, his brother and his [brother’s] wife,” insider No. 4 exclusively told In Touch in April 2022.

The Juno star shares children Violet, Fin and Samuel with ex-husband Ben Affleck. Meanwhile, John and his ex-wife share two children.

Days later, a fifth source exclusively told In Touch that the meeting “happened at a very natural progression. They’re all just going on with their lives.”

Although their relationship seemed like it was evolving in a steady incline, Life & Style reported in August that Jennifer and John split. According to the outlet’s insider, Ben’s explosive divorce with estranged wife Jennifer Lopez was the reason behind their breakup.

“Jen’s had so much going on with Ben, 52, it just took a toll,” the source shared. “And she and John ended up going their separate ways. It wasn’t her choice.”