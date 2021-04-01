Mother-daughter day! Jennifer Garner was twinning with 15-year-old Violet during an outing in Santa Monica, California on Wednesday, March 31. The 13 Going on 30 star held hands with her eldest daughter as they wore matching bright red face masks and glasses.

The mom of three, 48, was dressed in a green top and jeans while her daughter opted for a rainbow-printed T-shirt paired with floral shorts and a red denim jacket to match her mask. The teen also stood tall and towered over Jennifer as they walked.

The Yes Day star and ex-husband Ben Affleck welcomed Violet together in December 2005. The pair also shares daughter Seraphina, 12, and son Samuel, 9. Jennifer and the Argo star, 48, have been coparenting their three kids since finalizing their divorce in October 2018. During a 2016 interview with Vanity Fair, the actress even said she “lost the dream of dancing with my husband at my daughter’s wedding,” but now, Jen has no qualms about taking on the dance floor with her ex.

“When our kids get married, we’ll dance, I know that now,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview from March 10. “We’ll boogaloo and have a great time. I don’t worry about that anymore.”

The Love, Simon alum’s day out with her daughter comes weeks after she opened up about the “heartbreak” of watching her little girl grow up right before her eyes.

“The heartbreak is just that she’s growing up at all,” Jen explained on the March 15 episode of SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show. “That’s what’s heartbreaking. It’s heartbreaking for the mom and for the teenager, needing to have that kind of severing of this baby-mama tie. That’s what’s so hard.”

She also told People that life with her three children amid the ongoing coronavirus quarantine has been “pretty sturdy.”

“I’m OK when I’m in the house by myself,” she told the publication. “I’m OK when it’s just the kids and me. I’m OK when they fall apart. I mean I have my moments, but pretty much, I’m really OK.”

When it comes to her kids, Jennifer has gushed about life with Violet, Seraphina and Samuel in various interviews over the years, even noting to People that “the shop is closed” and there will be no more babies in her future.

“I can’t really complain about my kids,” the Alias actress even said while speaking at the INBOUND conference in 2019. “They’re pretty awesome. They humor me. But I have chilled out and stopped trying to be my mom.”

