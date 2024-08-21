Jennifer Garner and her boyfriend, John Miller, “have been on a break” from their relationship amid Ben Affleck’s divorce from Jennifer Lopez.

“Jen’s had so much going on with Ben, it just took a toll,” a source told Life & Style in a story published on Wednesday, August 21. “And she and John ended up going their separate ways. It wasn’t her choice.”

In light of Ben’s marital woes with J. Lo, 55, he has been leaning on Jennifer, 52, in his time of need. In fact, Ben, 52, and Jennifer were spotted arriving in Los Angeles together on Tuesday, August 20, after they traveled to Connecticut to drop daughter Violet off at Yale University.

Their outing came just hours before J. Lo filed for divorce from Ben after two years of marriage. She filed the paperwork with Los Angeles Superior Court on the second anniversary of her and Ben’s second wedding that was held at his Georgia estate. J. Lo listed their date of separation as April 26, 2024, in the filing, and she filed the paperwork without an attorney. Additionally, the Wedding Planner actress didn’t reveal if there was a prenup in place.

Ben and J. Lo’s marital woes were first revealed in May when In Touch exclusively reported they were “headed for a divorce.” While neither J. Lo nor Ben publicly spoke about their relationship status, they hinted at their split by spending the summer apart. Meanwhile, the Gone Girl actor has been seen spending plenty of time with Jennifer in recent months.

“Ben’s been turning to Jen [Garner] for advice and support, and that’s been a big source of annoyance for John,” the insider told Life & Style. “He doesn’t enjoy competing with her ex-husband for her attention.”

The source then explained that Ben and John, 46, have always gotten along. “John likes Ben and tries to be understanding, but there’s only so much a guy can take,” the insider noted.

According to the source, Ben “basically made Jen into his personal therapist once he started having issues with J. Lo. She’s who he’d run to. But it got even worse after he left J. Lo. When he moved out, he got so incredibly needy. It was one crisis after another, and when he’s in that state, Jen is always there for him without fail. John has finally had enough.”

The insider said that “some friends have been saying” Jennifer and John’s split is “all Ben’s fault,” adding, “Jen can be very easy on Ben, but privately, even she admits he’s taken up a lot of her time – especially because they’ve had so much parenting to deal with.”

While Jennifer has been by her ex-husband’s side as his marriage to J. Lo crumbled, it appears that she’s not interested in reconciling. “It’s got nothing to do with Jen having feelings for Ben — she’s not carrying some torch for him,” the source shared. “It comes down to what’s best for her kids. Jen is the type of mom who will always put their needs above her own.”

The former couple – who were married from 2005 until 2018 – share kids Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12.

“Jen’s second chance at love has been ruined,” the source continued, referencing her romance with John. “Instead of blaming Ben, she takes full responsibility for her life — though her friends aren’t as forgiving.”

Jen and John were first linked in 2018, and they briefly split in 2020 before they got back together in 2021. “Jen’s inner circle really likes John and hopes they can get back on track one day,” the insider said, sharing that their “pals are still rooting for them.”