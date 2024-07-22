Jennifer Garner and Fin Affleck Go Shopping in Los Angeles

Jennifer Garner was spotted getting some one-on-one time with her and Ben Affleck’s kid Fin Affleck over the weekend as the pair enjoyed a shopping date in Los Angeles.

The Alias alum, 52, and her middle child, 15, went out for a grocery run at Farmshop in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday, July 21, as seen in photos published by Page Six. Jennifer looked cool and casual in a gray Once Upon a Farm tee tucked into navy shorts, white sneakers and black sunglasses. She carried a disposable coffee cup in her hand.

Meanwhile, Fin matched their mom’s vibe in a lime green T-shirt paired with tan cargo shorts and a flannel tied around their waist. The teen’s look had a quirky feel with mismatched calf socks and chunky sneakers. They finished off the ensemble with a gold chain around their neck. Fin beat the California heat with a water bottle in one hand and another clear beverage in a disposable cup in the other.

The outing comes nearly four months after Fin, born Seraphina Affleck, confirmed their new name at their grandfather’s memorial service. “Hello, my name is Fin Affleck,” the teen said before speaking at the service. Fin previously debuted a buzzcut hairstyle in February and was spotted wearing a backpack that had the name “FIN” embroidered across the front later that month.

Jennifer and Ben, 51, also share daughter Violet, 18, and son Samuel, 12. Though the exes finalized their divorce in 2018, they have maintained a friendly coparenting relationship. The 13 Going on 30 actress spent Father’s Day with the Good Will Hunting star on June 16, and she’s been supporting him amid a rough patch in his marriage with Jennifer Lopez.

“Jen can’t stand by and do nothing. That’s not in her nature,” a source exclusively told In Touch on June 17. “She has dropped everything to make sure Ben doesn’t spiral out of control again. At the end of the day, Ben is still the father of their children, and she will help him however she can.”

However, the insider added that J. Lo, 54, wasn’t happy with how involved Jen has become in their marriage. “J. Lo hates that Ben goes back to his sensible, down-to-earth ex-wife for advice and emotional support. She doesn’t want Jen’s input,” the source said.

In Touch exclusively reported on May 15 that Ben had “already moved out” of his and J. Lo’s shared home in Beverly Hills, California, amid their marital issues.

“The writing is on the wall – it’s over,” the insider said. “They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame! … They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted.”

The Gone Girl actor moved into a rental home in Brentwood, California, which is closer to Jen and their children. Meanwhile, J. Lo reportedly began searching for a house of her own. She and Ben publicly listed their mansion for sale for $68 million on July 11, In Touch confirmed. The estranged couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary on July 16 apart from each other on opposite coasts.