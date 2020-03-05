Honesty is the best policy! Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck have “brought [their] family closer together” by being open with their kids when it comes to Ben’s sobriety struggles, an insider exclusively tells In Touch. “The fact that Ben and Jen have been honest with Violet, Seraphina and Samuel … keeps them grounded.”

It’s also helped the kids mature and grow. “It shows their behavior,” the source continues. “All three of them are emotionally stable, well-behaved and have impeccable manners.” They also “adore” Ben, 47, and “love him unconditionally.”

“None of them judge their dad,” the insider says. “They understand that no one is perfect, and being a parent isn’t always easy. They have such an authentic relationship with Ben, and, to be honest, he is an amazing father.”

Jen, 47, also clearly still cares about her ex. Though she was “furious” with him after his sobriety slip in October 2019, she still reunited with Ben so they could take their kids trick-or-treating together. A month later, they also spent Thanksgiving weekend as a family, and, in December, the whole gang went to pick out a Christmas tree.

When the Way Back actor called their divorce his “biggest regret” while speaking with the New York Times, she “was surprised” but also “touched.” A second source close to the couple told In Touch that she was “impressed he’s taken ownership of his mistakes and sees it as a sign that he’s made huge progress.” The 13 Going on 30 actress is “proud of Ben for cleaning up his act.”

The parents have also had frank discussions with their kids about what happened — and about the work the Hollywood hunk is doing to get back on track. “During his last stint in rehab, [Jen] explained to them that daddy was going through a tough time and wasn’t well,” a third source told In Touch. “Violet understands more about his issues than Seraphina and Samuel because she’s slightly older, but they all know the basics.”

The move reflects how the two celebrities approach parenting in general. The one-time couple have made a point of putting their children first and being involved in their lives. “They’ve chosen not to employ a team of nannies,” the insider said. “[They] work together to ensure their children have the most hands-on, stable, loving upbringing possible.”