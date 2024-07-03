Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's Coparenting Relationship

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck may have ended their marriage in 2015, but A-listers seemingly got closer as they entered a coparenting relationship for their kids.

Six months after tying the knot in June 2005, Jennifer and Ben welcomed their first child, daughter Violet. Fin joined the family in 2009 and Samuel was born three years later.

From school drop-offs and pickups to milestone celebrations, the Daredevil costars have amicably come together to raise their little ones in a loving environment.

Recently, Jennifer and Ben have showered Violet after she graduated from high school in May 2024 and is heading to college.