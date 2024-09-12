Jennifer Aniston’s Wakeup Call After Justin Theroux’s Engagement

Jennifer Aniston has been moping about her exes for years. However, the double whammy of Justin Theroux’s engagement and John Mayer’s serious romance has served as a huge wakeup call. Sources exclusively tell In Touch that the Friends alum knows that she needs to move forward with her own life now and stop living in the past.

“Jen’s been burying herself in work, which does help to take her mind off her lackluster love life, but there’s no denying she misses having someone special in her life,” an insider explains. “She wants to get out there. She can’t sit there completely depriving herself forever.”

The source adds, “She made a conscious decision not to stress out about meeting a man, but the problem is she’s gone the other direction and made pretty much no effort. But seeing Justin get engaged has made her realize it’s time to take some action. It’s been more than eight years since they broke up, and she’s not the type to jump straight into something new after a heartbreak. She needs time to heal, but there’s no reason to be in mourning for this long.”

The insider also says that seeing John, 46, “so loved up with Kiernan Shipka” has “hit a nerve” with The Morning Show star.

“She’s not missing him, but it has highlighted how lonely she’s been feeling. The upside is that she’s finally getting closure and she can totally let these guys go and she’s vowed to be proactive about finding someone new.”

Jennifer, 55, and John met in 2008 and dated on-and-off for about a year before they called things off. Later, he admitted to Playboy that he slept with “four or five” women during one of their breaks, per Us Weekly. In 2010, the “Your Body Is a Wonderland” singer opened up about their time together and told people he had “never really gotten over it” and described it as the “worst time of [his] life.”

James Devaney / Getty Images

Following his split from the Murder Mystery star, John dated Taylor Swift and Katy Perry, but he’s most recently been tied to Kiernan, 24. The two were spotted together multiple times in August, but neither of them has addressed the speculation.

Justin, 53, and Jennifer first met in 2007 when she visited her friend Ben Stiller on the set of Tropic Thunder. The two didn’t begin dating at the time, but they reconnected in 2010. They moved in together in August 2011, and four years later Jen walked down the aisle in a surprise wedding ceremony. Guests believed they were attending Justin’s 43rd birthday party, and were shocked to realize they were actually present for the stars’ nuptials. However, just three years later, Jennifer and Justin announced they were separating.

In February 2023, rumors began to swirl that Justin was dating Rachel Brydon Bloom. They mostly kept their relationship out of the public eye and it wasn’t until December of that same year that the two made things Instagram official. In March, Justin and the Gilded Age actress, 30, made their red carpet debut at the Vanity Fair Oscars party.

Months later, Justin popped the question with a “a 4-carat, emerald cut flawless diamond set in platinum with an 18-carat yellow gold inlay,” according to Page Six.