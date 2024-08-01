Nearly 20 years after Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt‘s divorce, the actress’ heartfelt birthday gift for her then-husband‘s 40th birthday has been revealed.

“I actually was Brad Pitt’s 40th birthday present from Jen,” chef Jamie Oliver shared during a Wednesday, July 31, appearance on the Australian radio show Fitzy & Wippa with Kate Ritchie.

“She said, ‘Would you cook for Brad?’” Jamie, 49, said of Jennifer’s December 2003 birthday gift to Brad, 60. “He’s well into The Naked Chef and all that business, like he watches it on TV and all that. I said, ‘Absolutely, and I’ll do it for love, because I love you guys.’”

Jamie’s cooking show, The Naked Chef, aired from 1999 to 2001 and helped launch his legendary career. He was in total disbelief at first to get a call from The Morning Show star, 55.

“She phoned up, and we put the phone down on her three times because we didn’t believe it was her. We thought it was someone trying it on. So, she had to go through her agent to my agent, but I didn’t really have an agent, so it took a bit of a while. But basically, we got flown. I just did it,” the England native explained.

The experience cooking for the former couple led to lasting friendships with both Brad and Jennifer.

“I don’t purposefully cook for celebrities though, [I] only do it if I’m working in the restaurant and they’re in, or if I’m asked by someone I love or admire which was the case with Jen and Brad,” he continued, as Jamie added he’s kept in touch with both stars since their initial meeting.

“It was Brad’s 40th, so I’ve known him for 20 years now. They’re both beautiful people. I saw Jen a couple of weeks ago, and she’s everything you would want her to be, and more,” he gushed.

Jamie’s wife Jools previously recalled the dinner during a 2014 interview with Red magazine. She revealed that Jen’s Friends costar and BFF Courteney Cox was present for the intimate meal.

“Jamie was doing the dinner, so I had to sit and socialize with Brad and Rachel and Monica,” Jools, 49, told the publication while referring to the actress’ characters on Friends, which was airing its final season on NBC at the time of Brad’s birthday meal.

“I was so embarrassed, I didn’t know what to say. Brad had just done Troy and was taking his top off to show me his abs,” she added. “From that moment on I just kind of took a step back from it all, it was all too much.”

Evan Agostini/Getty Images

Brad and Jen married on July 29, 2000, in a lavish Malibu, California, wedding ceremony that included a gospel choir, Greek bouzouki band and a massive fireworks display to cap off the evening. Their 200 guests included a number of A-list stars, including Cameron Diaz and Salma Hayek.

Shortly after returning from a New Year’s getaway to Anguilla in the Caribbean, the former couple stunned fans they announced their separation on January 7, 2005.

In March 2005, pictures emerged of Brad and his Mr. and Mrs. Smith costar Angelina Jolie on vacation in Kenya. Jen filed for divorce that same month.

Brad and Angelina, 48, would go on to have three biological children together and shared three adopted children. They married in August 2016, but the Maleficent star filed for divorce in 2016 after two years of marriage. The former couple have since had a long and contentious divorce and custody battle, although all but two of their children are now adults.