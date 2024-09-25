Jennifer Aniston was awakened in the middle of the night by the Los Angeles Police Department after being swatted by an anonymous male caller.

The Friends alum, 55, was woken up from bed at her $21 million Bel Air, California, mansion when concerned police officers responded to an anonymous male caller who claimed that the A-lister was threatening suicide on September 20.

Jennifer was never mentioned by name, however, the caller said his friend was “not doing well” and alluded to “seeing him on the other side,” according to TMZ. The caller then requested authorities do a welfare check and only provided the address while keeping his identity hidden.

LAPD arrived at the home of the Just Go With It star shortly after midnight, where they were met by security, who appeared surprised by their presence. It was only then that authorities learned they were at Jennifer’s home, where she later assured them “everything was OK and that she had no self-harm intentions.”

Swatting is “the action or practice of making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers to a particular address,” according to the Oxford Dictionary. The Horrible Bosses actress is the latest celebrity to fall victim to the trick, joining stars like Chris Brown, Nicki Minaj, Rihanna, and Justin Bieber.

Police told the outlet that they’ve since noted the location of Jennifer’s home and plan to consult with security first to prevent another incident like this from occurring if they’re called for a welfare check again. Police are also investigating the incident further since they are treating the call as swatting.

Jennifer, known for being a homebody, enjoys her 8,500-square-foot home, which she lovingly decorated to reflect her style. She purchased the mansion, featuring four bedrooms, six-and-a-half bathrooms, a pool, a wine cellar, and a guest house, in 2011.

During the COVID lockdown, she admitted during a remote appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live that she hadn’t left her home in three weeks … and was perfectly fine! “I’m a born agoraphobe,” Jen joked.

In fact, a source exclusively told Life & Style that her luxurious home, which she used to share with ex husband, Justin Theroux, is a reason why Jen has no need to jet-set off on trips to feel pampered. “The reason Jen doesn’t take as many lavish vacations anymore is that she’s plowed so much money turning her Bel Air house into a mini resort and wellness retreat that she’s absolutely going to make the most of all of the amenities,” the insider explained on August 22. “From the nightclub-like pool and bar areas to the Justin-curated gym and the loads of office space that was created when this was supposed to be a house for two people, not one.”

Her home is her sanctuary, added the insider. “Jennifer has a very particular style and loves working with her loyal team of interior designers to bring her vision to life. She wants it to reflect her,” the source concluded. “Jen has also fallen in love with the views she has at the house – nothing makes her calmer or more productive than hanging out in her backyard, with or without friends.”