Jennifer Aniston Slams J.D. Vance for 'Childless' Comment

Jennifer Aniston slammed vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance for his viral comments about “childless” women after she previously opened up about her struggles with infertility.

“I truly can’t believe this is coming from a potential VP of The United States,” the Friends alum, 55, wrote on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, July 24, alongside a screenshot of a tweet about J.D.’s statement, in which he criticized women without children holding positions of power in the government.

“All I can say is… Mr. Vance, I pray that your daughter is fortunate enough to bear children of her own one day,” Jennifer continued. “I hope she will not need to turn to IVF as a second option. Because you are trying to take that away from her too.”

The actress was responding to a viral interview from 2021 between J.D., 39, and then-Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

“We’re effectively run in this country — via the democrats, via our corporate oligarchs — by a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too,” Donald Trump’s running mate said. “And it’s just a basic fact — you look at Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, AOC [Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez] — the entire future of the Democrats is controlled by people without children. And how does it make any sense that we’ve turned our country over to people who don’t really have a direct stake in it?”

Jennifer got candid about her struggles with infertility in a 2022 cover story for Allure.

“It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road,” The Morning Show star said. “My late 30s, 40s, I’d gone through really hard shit, and if it wasn’t for going through that, I would’ve never become who I was meant to be. I was trying to get pregnant.”

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Jennifer revealed at the time that she had spent years trying everything from “drinking Chinese teas” to going through the in vitro fertilization (IVF) process.

“I was throwing everything at it,” she continued. “I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.’ You just don’t think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed.”

Jennifer admitted that it was painful seeing the narratives that she didn’t have a child because she “just cared” about her career or that her marriages to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux ended because she “wouldn’t give” them children. However, as she entered her 50s, she had “zero regrets.”

“I actually feel a little relief now because there is no more, ‘Can I? Maybe. Maybe. Maybe.’ I don’t have to think about that anymore,” she said.

Following years of speculation over whether or not she was pregnant, Jennifer penned an essay for HuffPost in 2016 to set the record straight.

“The sheer amount of resources being spent right now by press trying to simply uncover whether or not I am pregnant (for the bajillionth time … but who’s counting) points to the perpetuation of this notion that women are somehow incomplete, unsuccessful, or unhappy if they’re not married with children,” she wrote, later adding, “Here’s where I come out on this topic: we are complete with or without a mate, with or without a child. We get to decide for ourselves what is beautiful when it comes to our bodies. That decision is ours and ours alone.”