Shutterstock (2)

Looks like The Morning Show could be scouting for a new anchor! Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were the talk of the 2020 SAG Awards, especially after the 50-year-old said she would be down if her ex made an appearance on her hit drama.

“He’s more than welcome,” Jen said when asked if the 56-year-old could be joining her cast. Although an anchor seat may be open for Brad, Jen admitted she wasn’t privy to the gossip. “Not on my radar — I’ve heard a lot,” she joked. If Brad and Jen are to join each other on screen again, it would be the first time since they filmed together on Friends back in 2001.

Jen won the SAG for Female Actor in a Drama Series while Brad took home the SAG Award for Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. All eyes were on the two as they ran into each other backstage after Jen gave an emotional acceptance speech. Following their run-in, Jen was “floating on cloud 9,” an eyewitness told In Touch exclusively, adding, she “couldn’t stop smiling.”

While talking to the press, “She was cracking jokes with reporters,” the eyewitness explained. “Reporters were commenting that this was the happiest they’ve ever seen her, the best mood they ever witnessed from the typically press-shy, more closed off Jen.”

Apple TV+

As Jen hit the stage to thank her peers, Brad was spotted staring at the Just Go With It star on a TV monitor in awe. The Ad Astra star appeared to utter the words “Oh, wow,” as he gazed up at her, according to a video clip shared to Twitter.

When the two crossed paths backstage, they appeared to be congratulating one another before Brad gently grabbed the beauty’s hand as she headed out. Jen was equally as supportive of Brad when he hit the stage to accept his award. She was seen smiling in admiration. Even if these two don’t reunite on camera, we have a feeling they will walk the carpet together again one day.