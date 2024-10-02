Jennifer Aniston has been enjoying dates on the down low, but sources exclusively tell In Touch she’s going to extreme lengths to keep her love life out of the spotlight.

“Jen is very shy about going out,” reveals an insider. “She’d rather stay home where she can have total privacy and control over her environment. She can have the lighting set to flatter her skin [and] her favorite candles burning.”

In fact, the Friends star, 55, is a self-proclaimed homebody, and there’s nowhere she’d rather be than her $21 million Bel Air mansion that she purchased in 2011 and tastefully made her own.

“Her home really is a sanctuary and where she feels most secure, so at this point, she’d much rather just have her dates come to her rather than drag them out to the Sunset Tower or wherever,” the source says. “It’s not that she’s trying to hide them, she just prefers to have a more low-key dating life.”

After Jennifer’s divorce from Brad Pitt was finalized in 2005, the Morning Show star eventually moved on with second husband Justin Theroux, though they split in 2017. She hasn’t been in a serious relationship since her second divorce, but it seems that keeping her personal life more private this time around is working in her favor.

“The pressure that comes with dating publicly is so intense, it can ruin a relationship before it gets off the ground,” the source explains. “People tend to think she’s this lonely spinster type, but that is not the case at all. She has quite the roster of guys going. None of them have managed to get her to fully commit, but she has introduced her favorites to her friends.”

The insider adds that occasionally the actress will invite one of her dates over “when she has her dinner parties, but mostly she sees them one on one.”

Olivia Wong/WireImage

She also wouldn’t want to cause any drama by introducing a new man to her friends prematurely.

In August, a separate insider told In Touch that Jennifer has been hoping to reconnect with a handsome A-list actor who just recently got back on the market: Ben Affleck.

“Jen has definitely had a mini crush on Ben for years, but he’s always been in these very serious, long-term relationships during that time. But change is in the air,” the source said just before Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from the Argo actor on August 20.

With Bennifer 2.0 officially over, “There’s a real opportunity for Jen [Aniston] to make up for lost time with Ben,” said the source. “They’ve never really been single at the same time before, and Jen has been a true-blue fan of Ben’s for decades.”

And since Ben and Jen previously worked together — playing love interests Beth and Neil in He’s Just Not That Into You — and run in the same tight-knit Hollywood social circle, it may be the perfect pairing.

“They did work together on He’s Just Not That Into You 15 years ago, but they were trying to figure out a project together for years before then, and they still keep each other in mind for stuff,” said an insider. “There’s a very friendly and flirty open line of communication between them, plus a boatload of mutual friends — everybody from Jon Hamm to Sandra Bullock, who can totally see Ben and Jen becoming a couple down the road.”