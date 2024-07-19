Jennifer Aniston is giving her Hollywood pal Demi Moore some serious competition in the devoted dog mom stakes, as a source says her whole world now revolves around her adorable canines. Currently, she’s throwing her heart and soul into writing kids’ books inspired by her furry friends!

“Jen has always been devoted to her dogs, she’s the first one to say they’re like family to her,” an insider exclusively tells In Touch. “But now she’s now taken things to the next level and is getting super involved with dog rescue, she’s not just donating money, she’s also donating her time and even fostering dogs while they wait for their forever homes.”

Jen, 55, has a house full of fluffy companions, which are often seen in photos posted on her Instagram page. The account has nearly 45 million followers currently. In early 2024, she was honored with the “I’ll Be There for You” Adoption Advocacy Award from PETA for her “unwavering dedication to promoting homeless-animal adoption.”

“She has three dogs of her own and now that she’s fostering it’s not unusual for her to have five or six running around at a time,” the insider adds. “She takes it very seriously and when she isn’t working, she totally plans her life around the dogs. If she has to leave for a job, she hires staff dedicated specifically to taking care of the dogs, she treats them the way a lot of people treat their kids, it’s very sweet.”

On May 10, the Emmy-winning actress shared a video of all of her pups spending time cozying up around her California home. The following month, it was announced that Jen signed a four-book deal with HarperCollins Publishers and Invisible Studio for projects featuring the animated dog Clydeo. The first book in the series, Clydeo Takes a Bite Out of Life, will be released on October 1.

“I could not be more thrilled to be taking Clydeo and his stories to publishing, where he will hopefully inspire children and dog lovers alike with his adorable journey to find his true passion,” she said in a statement.

The Morning Show star’s love for animals certainly rivals Demi, 61, who is rarely seen without her adorable chihuahua, Pilaf.

“Demi always says her dogs mean more to her than any people in her life, aside from her kids, and she doesn’t see a thing wrong with that,” a source told Closer earlier this month. “They bring her so much joy and comfort, and their love is so reliable and sincere. Unlike most people she meets who always end up having ulterior motives, all her dogs want is to be fed and loved.”

“It’s very comforting for her and a night in on the couch with all her fur-babies around her is almost always ten times better than a night out schmoozing at some Hollywood party,” the insider added of the Feud: Capote vs. The Swans actress’ furry family.