Jennifer Aniston Making Sandra Bullock Awkward With Keanu Reeves EXCL

Jennifer Aniston had a major crush on Keanu Reeves back in the day, but he gave her the cold shoulder and it’s led to awkwardness ever since – especially as their mutual best friend Sandra Bullock is stuck in the middle, a source exclusively reveals to In Touch.

“Sandy and Keanu are getting on so well right now and she’s thrilled to see him so madly in love with Alexandra [Grant],” the source says.

Sandra, 60, and Keanu, 59, first met on the set of Speed in 1994. They recently reunited for an interview on the “50 MPH” podcast in May, during which the John Wick actor gushed about the sometimes-flirty relationship he shared with his costar.

“We liked hanging out. We just liked each other,” Keanu said.

Sandra added that their connection “was so electric. I felt very comfortable with Keanu. You just go, ‘OK, there’s my partner.’”

“There have been a lot of rumors over the years,” a second source previously dished to In Touch. “And the truth is, they’ve admitted to giving it some thought. There’s a strong attraction there and a deep connection between them, but the timing has never been quite right.”

That moment for a romance between the two may have passed, as The Matrix star is currently getting close with his long-term girlfriend, Alexandra, 51, who he’s been with since 2019, but Sandra still keeps her old friend close to her heart.

“But who knows?” Sandra said in 2021. “Keanu is friends with every woman he’s ever dated. I don’t think there’s anyone who has something horrible to say about him. So maybe we could have survived.”

Even though he’s committed to Alexandra, heartthrob Keanu can’t help but catch the eye of his costars, especially Jennifer, 55, which can occasionally make things socially difficult for the leading man.

“Everyone knows [Jennifer] threw herself at him years ago when she was single and trying to prove herself after the break-up with Brad,” the first source spills.

“She’s still embarrassed by the way she acted and it’s one of those awkward situations that has lingered ever since, and Sandy isn’t quite sure how to handle it.”

“She loves Keanu and thinks Alexandra is fantastic so in a perfect world she’d have them all over to the house for dinners and maybe even do trips away together.”

Sandra, respectful of her friends’ boundaries, now has to tiptoe around the awkward situation between the two stars until they can both put the past behind them.

“She loves socializing with them and would have them around a lot more if it weren’t such a delicate situation with Jen,” the source says.

“Sandy is so loyal to her friends and Jen has been such a huge support to her this year, she would never want to do anything to make her uncomfortable and unfortunately Jen does feel a little foolish about the situation with Keanu.”

The insider adds: “But until this elephant in the room with Jen is resolved, she’s stuck between a rock and a hard place.”