Could Jennifer Aniston and her Morning Show costar Jon Hamm be getting too close for comfort?

A source exclusively tells In Touch, “Jen has this colossal crush on Jon that dates back to his days in Mad Men, when she was swooning over him and saying he was the sexiest man in Hollywood.”

At the time, however, the 53-year-old actor was in a long-term relationship with actress and screenwriter Jennifer Westfeldt. The Friends star, 55, “would have never gone there,” says the source, “but she didn’t exactly try to hide her crush.”

The timing never aligned for the two Hollywood A-listers. When Jon split from his girlfriend in 2015, the Just Go With It star was in a serious relationship with Justin Theroux, whom she married on August 5 of that year.

She and Justin ended up getting divorced in 2018, but it wasn’t long until Jon was in a relationship with actress Anna Osceola, whom he became engaged to in 2023 and married that same year.

When Jon came on board season 3 of The Morning Show to play a romantic interest for Jennifer’s Alex Levy, “She was beyond thrilled,” says the insider.

She even gushed about his professionalism on set of the Apple TV+ series after their characters engaged in a steamy sex scene.

“I never felt uncomfortable,” she told Variety in December 2023. “Jon was such a gentleman, always — I mean every move, every cut, ‘You OK?’ It was also very choreographed. That’s the beauty of [director] Mimi [Leder] and our gorgeous editor, the music and lighting.”

James Devaney/GC Images

And there may be more in store for the two actors. While speaking with IndieWire last month, Jon said he would be more than ready to make a romantic comedy with Jennifer.

“I have no idea what it would look like,” he said of a potential rom-com. “I think it would just have to be funny and fun and it would let us do what we both do very well, which is be charming and funny and compelling. I certainly wouldn’t say no to that.”

Celebrity Crossword 29 Crosswords Play now

According to In Touch‘s source, “They get along really well, and now he’s telling everyone he wants to take it to the next level and do a movie with her. It will mean a massive payday for him and a chance to work with somebody he has great chemistry with.”

Adds the insider, “A lot of people think he’s playing a bit of a dangerous game, though, because Jen’s feelings towards him could come back at any time, if they haven’t already. And it’s hard to imagine that his wife will take kindly to it.”

Though Jon’s wife, 36, is also an actress, doing a romantic comedy film alongside an attractive A-lister is like playing with fire.

“Costarring in a rom-com is going to mean lots of late nights together, cozy dinners out — it’s always a very [big] bonding experience, especially for two people that are already such great friends,” says the source, “Jon’s wife is a secure woman, but a lot of people think this could prove to be too much for her.”