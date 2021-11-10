Jennifer Aniston‘s a very comfortable lady when she’s sitting in longtime hairstylist Chris McMillan‘s chair. The actress showed that all she needs to wear is a tiny nude mini slip dress as he works on her famous locks during a birthday tribute to her close pal.

The Morning Show star was a few days late in wishing Chris a happy 56th birthday (it was on November 8) but made up for it with a series of Instagram Stories photos of the two having adorable moments over the years on November 10.

Jen, 52, took a mirror selfie of her curled up in Chris’ chair in front of a washing sink. Her famed tanned toned legs were on total display, as she was seated with her right foot curled under her left thigh, as her left foot leaned against the porcelain tub in front of her.

The We’re the Millers star apparently had her hair done before going into wardrobe, because Jen’s slip dress was so tiny and flesh-toned that it made her look nude! If Carrie Bradshaw’s iconic Sex and the City “naked dress” had a twin, this would be it.

Chris was hard at work perfecting Jennifer’s iconic flowing locks. He’d already dried her hair with a blow out and was sculpting one side into turned-under waves, while the other side remained straight and waiting to be tended to.

Jennifer shared the moment in her Instagram Stories by writing above the photo, “I love you,” and adding underneath, “so does my hair.” Chris has been Jen’s go-to hair guru ever since her early days on Friends and is the man who famously created “The Rachel” hairdo.

“I first created ‘The Rachel’ back when I met Jennifer, which was more than 20 years ago,” Chris told The Telegraph in a 2016 interview, adding, “Back then, Jennifer had really long hair with a fringe.”

Midway through the show’s wildly successful first season, “I told her she should grow her fringe out, get some highlights and just try something a bit different. We cut the length and added in all these layers to blend the bottom to the bangs — and the rest is history.”

Initially Jennifer was a fan of the style that would be copied by women around the world. “Her initial reaction was great, she loved it then,” Chris said. “It was a really fun cut and different to anything else around at the time.”

Unfortunately, Jen found it impossible to replicate on her own. “I got that haircut and was like, ‘Wow this is amazing,’ and then, I was totally left with this frizzy mop on my head, because I had no idea how to do what he did,” she revealed when presenting Chris with Hairstylist of the Year Award at the 2018 InStyle Awards. Jen jokingly added, “Nobody seems to know how to do what Chris does. And I figured out that’s called creating job security.”