He’s the marrying kind! Justin Theroux and actress Nicole Brydon Bloom wore bridal white — and showed off a flashy ring — at the Venice Film Festival.

“They’ve been getting progressively serious for a while, spending all their time together at his place in New York and being very open with friends about wanting a long-term future together,” an insider exclusively tells In Touch.

In their less than two years of dating, Nicole, 30, and the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star, 53, have been each other’s dates at two weddings — her twin sister’s last December, and at Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup’s June nuptials in Mexico City. Now it’s their turn.

“They’re thinking sometime in early 2025 on the East Coast,” says the source of the “intimate” affair. Friends are thrilled, including Justin’s wife from 2015 to 2018, Jennifer Aniston.

“She’s sent her congratulations,” says the source, adding that the news is bittersweet. “She accepts that things weren’t meant to be, and she’s genuinely happy for him.”