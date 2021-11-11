Don’t all actors have a stand-in? Jennifer Aniston is receiving heat on Instagram for sharing a true influencer fail while promoting Vital Proteins’ collagen creamer.

“First things first,” the Friends actress, 52, captioned the video, along with a coffee cup emoji, set to Wham’s “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go.”

However, fans noticed one glaring error in the short ad. The video depicts a person, with fingernails that are painted a deep red, pouring freshly brewed coffee over a scoop of the collagen powder and topping the drink with foam and cinnamon. Then, in better lighting, Jennifer takes a sip from a white mug, smiles at the camera, and raises her eyebrows — but her fingernails are painted white.

Jennifer Aniston/Instagram

Fans were less than impressed after the illusion of Jennifer making coffee was shattered by the blooper.

“Nail color change real quick!” a follower commented. Another added, “Terrible editing … I mean, c’mon Jen (and Jen’s team!)”

“Rachel doesn’t make lattes anymore,” a fan joked, alluding to Jennifer’s Friends character who worked at the show’s coffee shop, Central Perk.

“Who made the coffee? Tag her we wanna see,” comedian Chelcie Lynn added to the conversation.

Some people who saw the video began to question if the Hollywood icon even used the product she was advertising. “Not authentic, just for the [money],” one wrote. “[Let’s] be honest, no one believes she uses this stuff,” a second added.

According to Vital Proteins’ website, however, the collagen creamer is part of Jennifer’s daily life.

“My go-to collagen routine is adding Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides in my morning cup of coffee or smoothie – so easy to use,” the website quoted the actress.

Thankfully, superfans came to The Morning Show star’s defense.

“If you see the previous reel of [Jennifer] she has her nails red, that means she has made the video when she prepares the coffee before and finished it another day,” an Instagram user wrote. “So open [your mind] a little bit people [and] don’t judge without thinking a bit more. Sorry, not sorry.”

Jennifer Aniston/Instagram

“It’s actually her, you can see her tattoo at the beginning,” a supporter added, pointing out the faint “11 11” tat, which she shares with her best friend, actress Andrea Bendewald.

Mystery solved.