Jennifer Aniston Attempting to One-Up Rival Angelina Jolie

Jennifer Aniston is getting increasingly involved in politics, as evidenced by her frequent Instagram posts and growing bond with Barack Obama – and she’s being motivated in part by getting one up on lifelong nemesis Angelina Jolie, who’s looking on rolling her eyes, an insider exclusively reveals to In Touch.

“Jen is very passionate about the causes she supports,” the source says. “Obviously, animal welfare is one big one, and politics is another.”

Jennifer, 55, got a nod from PETA after they gave her the “I’ll Be There for You” Adoption Advocacy Award in March for her work with the charity I Love Rescue, promoting the adoption of shelter dogs scheduled to be euthanized. On the politics front, The Morning Show star has been vocal in her support for Kamala Harris’ presidential bid.

The source continues: “She’s being very sincere when she makes her endorsements. She fully supported Joe Biden and she’s now completely behind Kamala Harris, but it’s an open secret that she’d also love to prove she’s every bit as important in the activism arena as Angelina.”

Rumor has it Angelina, 49, infamously swooped in on Jen’s man, Brad Pitt, while the two were getting cozy on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2005. While all parties deny any infidelity, it was clear Brad, 60, had decided to drop Jen for the Maleficent actress sometime between the two of them meeting on set and Brad and Jen’s separation and ultimately divorce the same year.

“It’s always annoyed Jen that Angelina’s got this reputation as some sort of saint, when she doesn’t see her that way at all,” the insider adds.

Angelina first made a name for herself as a humanitarian shortly after filming Lara Croft: Tomb Raider in 2001. While on set in Cambodia for the movie, she witnessed an unfolding crisis in the war-torn country that prompted her to phone the United Nations High Commission for Refugees. After production wrapped up, the A-list actress jetted off to an 18-day mission to Sierra Leone and Tanzania with the U.N. After the shock of what she saw on the tour, the star made a $1 million donation to an international UNHCR appeal, the largest ever at that time from an individual.

Guillermo Legaria/Getty Images

Over nearly the next quarter century, Angelina has made dozens of trips, appeals and donations for the U.N., specifically emphasizing the plight of refugees around the world. Now, Jennifer’s convinced she’s just as capable as Angelina of uplifting those in need and creating change in the world for the better. However, according to the source, it doesn’t seem like the two actresses will be teaming up to do so any time soon.

“Adding insult to injury,” the insider continues, “Jen’s convinced Angelina spread rumors about her being just a vapid and self-serving rom-com star. Over the years Angelina has been quite dismissive of Jen and her intellect and that’s always bugged her.”

“Jen sees an opportunity to get more front and center with this election because, in her view, it’s a crucial time in American history and democracy is at stake, and the added bonus is she can get one over on Angelina in the process.”

Despite Jen playing catch up with her rival’s humanitarian efforts, Angelina would rather put the mission first and save the insecurity for after the world is saved.

“Angelina is aware that Jen is holding these petty grudges and wanting to one up her and thinks it’s lame that she can’t move on,” the source says.

“She’s certainly not threatened, never has been and never will be.”