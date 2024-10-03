Jennifer Aniston and Sandra Bullock to Kill Angie Jolie's Oscar (EXCL)

Jennifer Aniston is pouring cold water on Angelina Jolie’s Oscar chances in any way she can and a source exclusively tells In Touch she’s enlisted close friend Sandra Bullock to further twist the knife.

“Sandra definitely has a history with Angie and there are certainly people in Angie’s camp who think Sandra’s signature role in Gravity should have gone to Angelina, since that was a project Angelina was very interested in starring in herself before Sandra landed the part,” the source says.

“And of course, in the years since Angelina and Brad Pitt broke up, Sandra has formed a powerful alliance with Brad on two hit movies: The Lost City and Bullet Train.”

Angelina, 49, is in the midst of a messy, decade-long divorce from Brad, 60, which has forced many in the industry to pick a side as battle lines are drawn.

“It’s not really a mystery where Sandra’s loyalty is and her friendship with Jen plugs both of them into a powerful network of awards voters – this is the same crew that got Andrea Riseborough an Oscar nomination out of nowhere, and it’s a lot easier for them to make sure somebody doesn’t get nominated.”

After a tumultuous past few years dealing with the family drama revolving around her soon-to-be ex husband, Angie is hoping her new biopic, Maria, chronicling the life of legendary opera singer Maria Callas, will spearhead the comeback she needs to reassert herself as a prominent force in Hollywood.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

The film debuted at the 81st Venice Film Festival to rapturous praise by those in attendance. Hopes are high for the movie, which a second insider had previously told In Touch is a “career-defining role” for the Malevolent star.

“Angie is assuming the identity of a woman who was every bit the glamorous star she once was and can be the kind of film that vaults her right back to the top,” the source said.

However, critical reviews have broadly been mixed, with Vulture even titling their article: “This Is Not Angelina Jolie’s Big Comeback.”

Despite the naysayers, the Salt actress has thrown everything she has into the role, even training for seven months to sing opera in the film. An Academy Award, or even a nod, would go far in cementing the project as a big win for Angie and setting her up as an actress with true artistic sensibilities and real staying power.

“You’d hope for Angie’s sake, after all she put herself through to make Maria, that she could neutralize this threat but Jen’s social network is incredibly powerful, it’s tightly knit, and it’s full of A-listers,” the first source says.

Even though the anti-Angie faction is packed to the brim with big names, the Wanted star still has friends in her camp, including Halle Berry.

A different source dished to In Touch that Halle, 58, “and Angelina have had very similar lives — they even won their Oscars within two years of each other. And by the way, both of them want a second Oscar and they’ve vowed to support each other in that quest too.”

A rep for Jennifer Aniston denied the story.