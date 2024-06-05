Jennifer Aniston and More Stars Planning Film Reboots

Hollywood A-listers are looking to the past for inspiration! Several stars like Drew Barrymore, Jennifer Aniston and more are planning to reboot classic films with everything from the beloved Wizard of Oz to 1988’s women-in-the-workplace dramedy Working Girl.

‘9 to 5’

What a way to make a living!

Jennifer Aniston is producing a reimagining of the 1980 classic, which starred Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. The country icon definitely approves of the Friends star’s involvement: “I love her to death,” Dolly gushes.

‘The Wizard of Oz’

Forget Wicked!

Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

“Surrender Dorothy is the script I’ve been trying to get made for, I kid you not, 28 years,” Drew Barry­more says of the sequel to the 1939 Judy Garland film. “As a director, I would give anything to make that.”

‘Working Girl’

“I think it’s time to bring it back for a new generation. All of us who were in it will be very, very excited about seeing it,” Sigourney Weaver says of Selena Gomez’s plan to reboot the 1988 film that originally starred Sigourney, along with Melanie Griffith and Harrison Ford.