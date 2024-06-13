Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's Awards Season 'Showdown'

Jennifer Aniston is getting her ducks in a row for Emmy nominations, but she’s fretting over an almost certain showdown with Brad Pitt, as The Morning Show will be head-to-head with her ex-husband’s series 3 Body Problem, a source tells In Touch exclusively.

“This has only come up in the last month as 3 Body Problem has stealthily emerged as a critical and audience hit on Netflix and The Morning Show continues to win fans for its exceptional third season, where Jen had more influence than ever on the story and casting than ever,” an insider reveals.

“It’s all put Brad and Jen on another awards season showdown, this time at the Emmys in September where everybody expects they will wind up competing directly against each other in the Best Drama Series category,” the source reveals.

The 2024 Emmy nominations will be announced July 17. The ceremony will be held on September 15.

Jennifer, 55, could likely snag a Best Actress in a Drama nomination for The Morning Show. If the Apple+ series is nominated for Best Drama Series, she could also take home a prize as an executive producer.

Brad, 60, executive produced the Netflix sci-fi series through his Plan B production company, along with the former Game of Thrones show-running team of David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, who also served as creators.

“It’s been a great year for Jen because she came into her own as a producer on the last season and the show really is growing as a result of it. It’s comforting to Jen that their two shows are in totally different genres and appeal to totally different audiences. But they’re still competing for the same precious Emmy votes, and campaigning season is kicking into high gear right now,” the source says.

“Jen has a ton of momentum right now because people have turned around on The Morning Show and love the bitchy edge she shows on it. But if this awards season turns into the ‘Brad and Jen Show,’ she’ll be absolutely mortified,” the insider added.

The last time Brad and Jennifer came into contact publicly was at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards. He won Male Actor in a Supporting Role for the film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, while she took home the trophy for Female Actor in a Drama Series. The pair ran into each other backstage, where they were photographed having a friendly exchange.

Brad and Jen married in July 2000. They famously split in January 2005, and two months later he was photographed vacationing in Africa with his Mr. & Mrs. Smith costar Angelia Jolie. After sharing six children together, the two wed in 2014, although Angelina, 48, filed for divorce in 2016.

The Bullet Train actor has been dating jewelry designer Ines de Ramon since late 2022, while Jen was married to second husband Justin Theroux from 2015 through 2018.