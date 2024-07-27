Jennifer Aniston was seen out looking unbothered in the first photos, obtained by In Touch, since she called out Vice Presidential nominee, J.D. Vance.

Over the weekend, Jennifer, 55, was spotted filming The Morning Show in New York City.

The actress was all smiles while hanging out with the crew in between filming scenes for the hit Apple TV show.

Jennifer appeared in good spirits hours after J.D., 39, responded to Jennifer’s social media post calling out his past comments about “childless cat ladies” on July 25.

Jennifer reposted a video of the 2021 interview where J.D. made the remarks while speaking to Tucker Carlson.

He told Tucker, “a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too.”

Gotham/GC Images

J.D. added, “It’s just a basic fact — you look at Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, AOC — the entire future of the Democrats is controlled by people without children. And how does it make any sense that we’ve turned our country over to people who don’t really have a direct stake in it?”

Jennifer wrote about JD’s comments, “I truly can’t believe this is coming from a potential VP of The United States.”

Jennifer continued, “All I can say is… Mr. Vance, I pray that your daughter is fortunate enough to bear children of her own one day.”

“I hope she will not need to turn to IVF as a second option. Because you are trying to take that away from her, too,” she added.

On Friday, July 27, J.D. responded to Jennifer during an interview with Megyn Kelly. He said, “Hollywood celebrities say, ‘Oh, well, J.D. Vance, what if your daughter suffered fertility problems?’”

He continued, “Well, first of all, that’s disgusting because my daughter is 2 years old. And second of all, if she had fertility problems, as I said in that speech, I would try everything I could to try to help her because I believe families and babies are a good thing.” His sister slammed Jennifer over her comments.

James Devaney/GC Images

She said, J.D. “was raised by some of the strongest women I know and went on to marry an incredibly strong woman in Usha.”

“J.D. is a testament to the women in his life, and the attacks from the media and Democrats that assume anything otherwise is vile,” she added.

In 2022, Jennifer spoke out about her struggles with fertility and said she had previously underwent IVF.

“I was trying to get pregnant. It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road,” Jennifer said. “All the years and years and years of speculation… It was really hard. I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.’ You just don’t think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed.”

Jennifer spoke out about whether she would get married again following her divorce from Justin Theroux in 2018. She said, “Never say never, but I don’t have any interest. I’d love a relationship. Who knows? There are moments I want to just crawl up in a ball and say, ‘I need support.’ It would be wonderful to come home and fall into somebody’s arms and say, ‘That was a tough day.’”