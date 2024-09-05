Jenna Dewan’s list of witnesses she plans to call to the stand in the upcoming divorce trial with her ex-husband, Channing Tatum, includes a famous director, In Touch can reveal.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Jenna, 43, plans to depose Magic Mike director Steven Soderbergh.

The actress said Steven, 61, will testify with respect to “business, creative and financial activities of the various Magic Mike enterprises. Witness will also testify with respect to Magic Mike intellectual property.”

Jenna said she plans to grill the director, who directed the hits Erin Brockovich, Traffic, Ocean’s Eleven and Contagion, for two hours.

Jenna and Channing, 44, split in 2018. They quickly reached a custody agreement over their 11-year-old daughter Everly but have been unable to agree on the division of their community assets. The exes cannot agree on how to split the profits from the Magic Mike empire. Channing starred in the 2012 film as a male stripper.

The movie was a massive hit that led to two sequels, a reality show, a live show in Las Vegas and various brand deals. Jenna believes she should be awarded a 50 percent interest in Channing’s cut of the empire. Channing opposed this request.

In court documents, Jenna said she plans to depose Steven about the various businesses and Channing’s income. On top of Steven, Jenna said she wants to depose a representative from Warner Bros, who released Magic Mike, and several of Channing’s producing partners.

Jenna argued that Channing got his “big break” with Magic Mike, which along with the underlying intellectual property, was “developed and cofinanced by Channing during the marriage with community effort and marital funds.”

She said the Magic Mike intellectual property and derivative assets which were created during the marriage have since proliferated into a franchise of extremely lucrative live shows and other business activities. Jenna believes Channing, “with the participation and assistance of his business manager and other associates” created a “complex web of LLCs, holding companies and partnerships, all of which are calculated to dilute and conceal the value of, and licensing income therefrom, the community property share of Magic Mike intellectual property and derivative assets.” She accused Channing of failing to disclose Magic Mike business opportunities to her after the date of separation.

In addition, she said he exclusively collected one hundred percent of the post-separation profits from the Magic Mike intellectual property and the Magic Mike projects which Jenna has been systematically excluded from business activities associated with her fifty percent stake in this intellectual property.”

For his part, Channing has denied the accusations he created a complex web of LLCs to hide assets from his ex-wife. He said she was fully aware of all business transactions.

As In Touch first reported, the exes are currently battling over Jenna’s request to disqualify Channing’s lawyers three months before the trial is scheduled to start.

Channing accused Jenna of attempting to drag out the never-ending divorce with her demand. He asked the court to shut down the request and allow the trial to start as scheduled in December.