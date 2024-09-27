Jenna Dewan Celebrates End of Divorce With Nicole Kidman Meme

Free at last! Jenna Dewan celebrated the end of her divorce from Channing Tatum by sharing the popular throwback meme of Nicole Kidman following her split from Tom Cruise.

The Rookie star, 43, shared the photo of the Perfect Couple actress, 57, on her Instagram Stories on Thursday, September 26, two days after Jenna settled her split from the Magic Mike actor, 44. In the throwback snap, which was captured in 2001, Nicole threw her hands up and looked toward the sky in a celebratory manner. The photo was taken around the time that the Australian-American actress finalized her divorce from Tom, 62, and has become a viral meme symbolizing a sense of relief.

Jenna also seemingly marked the end of her divorce with a photo dump on her Instagram feed on Wednesday, September 25. The former backup dancer started and ended the carousel with two selfies and added several photos from her life lately in between. “Thank you universe,” she wrote in the caption.

Jenna and Channing reached a settlement in their years-long divorce, which began in 2018, on Tuesday, September 24, according to court documents obtained by In Touch. The exes’ agreement covered how they will split their community property and the amount of support that Channing will pay Jenna. They share an 11-year-old daughter named Everly.

The pair were previously at odds over how to divide the profits from the Magic Mike franchise, in which Channing first starred in 2012. The movie was a hit and led to two sequels, as well as a live show in Las Vegas, a reality show and multiple brand deals. Jenna believed she was owed 50 percent of Channing’s interest in the businesses.

On the other hand, Channing argued that he had invested time and money into the franchise after their separation and therefore did not owe her that amount. The former spouses were set to go to trial in December before they settled the divorce.

Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Jenna also demanded that Channing’s divorce lawyers be disqualified from the case, claiming that he brought on a new law firm to join his longtime law firm earlier this year. The new firm was a problem for her because it had previously represented a business which she deemed community property.

She claimed the firm may “have assisted Channing Tatum in breaching his fiduciary duty to the community by way of various transactions architected and implemented” by the firm.

Channing’s lawyers argued that the firm never did any work for Jenna and demanded that her request be denied.

“[Jenna] is not and never was a member of the LLC and otherwise has had no involvement with LLC. She was never a client of [the firm] and has never spoken to a single attorney at the firm,” the White House Down actor’s lawyer said, according to court documents obtained by In Touch. “To deprive [Channing] of the counsel of his choice at this late stage in these proceedings, where no unfair disadvantage to [Jenna] can be established, would be devastating to [Channing] and cause him undue hardship without serving the purpose of the disqualification remedy.”

The court had not ruled on the matter before Channing and Jenna reached their settlement.