Channing Tatum’s ex-wife, Jenna Dewan, was spotted looking unbothered while out in Los Angeles, despite her divorce battle with the actor turning extremely hostile.

Jenna, 43, was seen running errands with her 4-year-old son Callum, whom she shares with her fiancé, Steve Kazee, in Studio City, California, on Sunday, September 15. During her outing, Jenna appeared relaxed in a pair of black pants and a simple white T-shirt.

At the moment, Jenna and her legal team are preparing for a crucial hearing in her court fight with Channing, 44.

Jenna and Channing split in 2018. They quickly worked out a deal over custody of their daughter, Everly.

However, the exes have been unable to reach an agreement over the division of their community assets and support.

The biggest issue is how to split the profits from the Magic Mike empire. Jenna believes she deserves a 50 percent cut of Channing’s interest in the various businesses. Channing opposes her position.

Recently, Jenna claimed Channing was refusing to turn over certain documents related to Magic Mike.

She said he recently hired a law firm to work with his longtime divorce lawyers. Jenna said she had a problem with Channing bringing on the new firm.

She claimed that the firm had represented the marital community’s interest in Magic Mike during the marriage.

She said the firm may “have assisted Channing Tatum in breaching his fiduciary duty to the community by way of various transactions architected and implemented” by the firm.

Jenna claimed Channing had been citing attorney-client privilege related to the newly brought on law firm as his reason for not producing certain documents.

She asked the court to disqualify Channing’s new law firm along with his longtime law firm. Jenna’s lawyer said the new firm has now “infected” Channing’s longtime counsel and their “representation is tainted.”

Channing opposed the request. He claimed the law firm he recently brought onto the case never worked for Jenna. Channing asked that the firm not be kicked off the case. “[Jenna] is not and never was a member of the LLC and otherwise has had no involvement with LLC. She was never a client of [the firm] and has never spoken to a single attorney at the firm,” Channing’s lawyer argued.

Channing accused Jenna of bringing her request as a “tactical maneuver” to “avoid her upcoming deposition and to otherwise create perceived leverage in this drawn-out” divorce.

Channing’s lawyer said, “To deprive [Channing] of the counsel of his choice at this late stage in these proceedings, where no unfair disadvantage to [Jenna] can be established, would be devastating to [Channing] and cause him undue hardship without serving the purpose of the disqualification remedy.”

The actor said that his ex has “never claimed that she spoke with any attorney” nor disclosed any private information to anyone at the firm.

Channing’s lawyer added, “To even attempt such a last-minute transition would also mean an enormous financial burden on [Channing]. [Channing] has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal fees with [the law firm] over the last six years. It would cost at least that much, if not more, to attempt to bring a new law firm in to try this case on [Channing’s] behalf.”

A judge has yet to rule on the matter. The trial is scheduled for December.