Jenelle Evans Shares Rare Photo of Son Jace on 15th Birthday

Moving forward as a family. Jenelle Evans celebrated son Jace Vahn’s 15th birthday with a rare tribute on Instagram nearly one year after his first runaway attempt and the custody and CPS drama that followed.

The Teen Mom alum, 32, took to the social media platform on August 3 to share a photo of her and the teen celebrating his birthday with a cake and candles. Jace stood beside his mom and smiled at the camera as he wrapped his arm around her shoulders. Jenelle also added a short video of what appeared to be her and her son riding on the back of a golf cart into the woods.

“What is 15? Being 15 is riding 4 wheelers, building tents, ordering pizza with friends. Thats how @jace_vahn wanted his birthday! How did those years go by so quick?” the reality star wrote in the caption. “I’m the short one now!”

Jenelle welcomed Jace in 2009 with ex-boyfriend Andrew Lewis. The birth was captured on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant in 2010. She later became a mom to son Kaiser, 10, with ex-fiancé Nathan Griffith and daughter Ensley, 7, with estranged husband David Eason.

After Jace was in the care of his grandmother, Barbara Evans, for much of his life, Jenelle gained custody of the teen in 2023. However, the family faced trouble when Jace ran away from home three times in August and September 2023. Following his third runaway attempt on September 28, 2023, Jenelle’s son was admitted to a hospital, and Child Protective Services (CPS) got involved, Jenelle’s manager exclusively told In Touch at the time. Jace temporarily went into CPS custody in November 2023.

David, 36, had allegedly assaulted Jace, which led him to run away. The stepfather was charged with misdemeanor child abuse in October 2023 and later indicted on child abuse charges during a January court hearing, In Touch confirmed at the time.

In February, Jenelle revealed that the CPS investigation against her and David had been dropped, telling her followers that the agency took a “voluntary dismissal.”

Jenelle filed for legal separation from David on February 23, The U.S. Sun reported at the time. She claimed in court paperwork that they were separating because of David’s “erratic” behavior, “substance abuse” and refusal to work. They split “with the intent that the separation be permanent,” according to The Sun.

David was served a domestic protective order in April, according to photos and a video obtained by The U.S. Sun.

“David was served with Jenelle’s complaint for separation, as well as a complaint for a domestic violence protective order,” an insider told the outlet at the time. Jenelle’s request was reportedly denied at first because there was already an order of protection against David for Jace, and another protective order would “not be considered emergent.” The source claimed that Jenelle then asked for a hearing to be granted a civil no-contact order.

An insider told The U.S. Sun in May that Jace planned to testify against David in court.

“Jace is adamant about going to testify. He can’t wait to take the stand, he hates David,” the source said.

Jenelle was granted a six-month restraining order against David in a court hearing on May 16, according to The U.S. Sun.