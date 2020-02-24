Seems like coparenting is going well for Jenelle Evans! The Teen Mom 2 alum took to Twitter on Saturday, February 22, to give fans an update on how she’s doing. According to her, life is pretty great these days — and she’s feeling both “so happy” and “so blessed.”

Jenelle, 28, expressed the two sentiments in hashtags with a heart emoji in one tweet. In another, she added, “The future is looking exceptionally bright lately. ✨” A third tweet appeared to contribute her good mood to cutting negative energy out of her life. “Don’t ever let an employer, family member or toxic friends tell you that your worth is nothing,” she wrote. “Don’t let them put you down. DON’T lose focus. Eyes on the goal. 👍🏼💓”

Courtesy of Jenelle Evans/Twitter

The shade about an employer came not long after the former MTV star revealed that she’s looking forward to hopefully finding a new reality TV home. “I’m officially out of contract with MTV in April,” she told E! News in early February. “That was the only thing I was waiting on to move forward. Once April comes around, I can start talking to other networks, thank God!” An insider exclusively told In Touch “there are many other networks that will likely be interested” in the star. “At the end of the day, let’s face it,” they said. “Jenelle brings ratings.”

The mom of three also called out “toxic” people in her life — something many fans suspect might be related to her rumored reunion with estranged husband David Eason. Though Jenelle has repeatedly denied that they’re back together, claiming that they’re just “coparenting,” fans aren’t buying it.

“Interesting that you seem to think it’s OK for your husband to treat you this way, but not other family members, ‘toxic friends’ or employers,” one wrote. “I hold my husband to a higher standard than my employer, but hey, maybe that’s just me.” Another encouraged the star to “take [her] own advice when it comes to David.”

Regardless of whether she wants to or not, though, the mom says there’s no way she can totally cut her ex out of her life. At least for the time being, they’ll be in contact because of both the daughter they share and the property they co-own. “We are coparenting and deciding what to do about our futures because we own a house together,” Jenelle told Us Weekly in mid-February. “We cannot sell the house until we get repairs from the housing company who built it.”