Las Vegas police reportedly visited Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans’ home on August 31 after her boyfriend, August Keen, called the cops on her for allegedly drunkenly “hitting” him multiple times, according to The Ashley.

The talent manager placed a 911 call and requested police after an explosive fight with the reality star, 32, the publication reported on Tuesday, October 8.

“My girlfriend got super drunk tonight, and she’s been hitting me all night,” August, whose real name is Daniel Miranda, could be heard saying in the 911 audio obtained by The Ashley. “I’d like to be protected to make sure that I grab my stuff.”

August claimed that Jenelle had consumed “eight to 12 drinks.” He also alleged that she “does do drugs.”

“She takes pills, she smokes a lot of weed and she drinks a lot,” August continued.

Jenelle could be heard yelling in the background. The operator struggled to hear August and asked him to walk to another area, but he claimed that Jenelle kept “following” him.

“I just want to get outta the house safe,” he said.

August was eventually able to leave the house, but he claimed that Jenelle still followed him. “I ran to the corner of the street and she chased me,” he said of the MTV alum.

August Keen/Snapchat

August declined to press charges against Jenelle when police arrived, according to The Ashley. According to the incident report obtained by the outlet, he did not have any obvious signs of injury and did not want to give any details of the alleged fight that led to the 911 call. “Jenelle was sleeping upstairs and unable to be contacted by officers,” the report read.

August packed a suitcase and was picked up by a friend to go back to his own home for the night. He was offered services from Safenest, a nonprofit agency that helps victims of domestic violence, but August declined the offer, according to the report.

After the incident came to light, August took to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, October 9, to deny that Jenelle had hit him and shed more light on what happened before the call.

“Seems like some old stuff was pulled up recently,” he wrote. “No, I was not hit. I have a zero tolerance for violence and would not stick around any DV situations. No, she is not on drugs (everyone knows I dislike weed, unless its for medicinal purposes) and that’s what I was referring too.”

August continued, “We had a good time at a friend’s event, end of night we jumped in an Uber, had a disagreement on the way to her house. I wanted to be escorted out with some of my stuff. I don’t like alcohol, because in heated moments, things can escalate. I wanted for the both of us to end the night safely. Thought a mediator at that moment could help us call it a night.”

He concluded, “My intentions were to never get any of us in any trouble, on the contrary, I highly respect and love her very much. And FYI, no children were around at any point. I think if the police saw anything fishy, they would have done [their] job.”

In a statement to In Touch, August said, “In reference to pills, Jenelle is prescribed anxiety medication and that’s what I was referring to. And I want to make it clear that no children were around nor were we at her house at the time of disagreement.”

Jenelle — who shares kids Jace Evans with ex-boyfriend Andrew Lewis, Kaiser Griffith with ex-boyfriend Nathan Griffith and Ensley Eason with estranged husband David Eason — moved to Las Vegas in the spring after she filed for legal separation from David, 35, in February. She sparked dating rumors with August, her talent manager, over the summer.