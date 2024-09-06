Jen Affleck Doesn’t Want Fans to Think Husband Is a Gambling 'Addict'

Jen Affleck, one of the stars of Hulu’s new series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, seemingly had an issue with her husband Zac Affleck’s gambling habits while filming.

In episode 6, Jen and castmates Mikayla Matthews, Taylor Frankie Paul, Mayci Neeley, Demi Engemann, Layla Taylor and Jessi Ngatikaura headed to Las Vegas to celebrate Layla’s birthday. Taylor’s boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen, wasn’t comfortable letting her go while she was so far along in her pregnancy, so he tagged along. So Dakota, 31, wouldn’t be the only guy on the trip, Zac, 28, opted to go, too.

Before the confessional with Jen was shown, fans watched a scene that showed Jen and Zac packing for the trip. He showed her his “lucky poker sweatshirt” that he planned to wear while in Las Vegas. The sweatshirt featured a quarter zip neckline that allowed the med school student to “hide a vein” in his neck so he wouldn’t “give any tells to any of the other players.”

When Jen asked “who told him he was playing poker,” Zac replied, “Well, you told me you’re going to give me a bankroll so I could play.”

Jen clarified that she was giving Zac $2500, but added that she was “going to be really pissed” if he lost it. Zac tried to bargain with his wife and promised that if he lost it, he wouldn’t gamble “the rest of the year” at the same time Jen said “ever again.”

The cameras then cut to Jen in a one-on-one. During the confessional, a producer asks the mom of two if “it’s OK for [them] to talk about” the “Zac gambling situation.”

“Yes, yes, as long as we’re not making it as he’s an addict,” Jen, 25, replied.

The reality star admitted that she’d been “having a really hard time in her relationship with Zac.” Scenes of Jen looking harried as she told her husband she would “appreciate” his help around the house and with their kids while he seemingly dismissed her were shown before cutting back to the TikTok creator in the confessional.

“Zac can be a bit controlling,” Jen told the cameras. “But, to be honest, I don’t think I’ve ever met anyone who loves me more than he does.”

Before The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives premiered on Hulu on Friday, September 6, Jen had opened up about being the sole provider for her family while Zac was in medical school.

“I want to be able to provide for my family, provide for my husband to get through med school and my family. I always wanted to take care of my parents — my mom is a cleaning lady at a hospital,” Jen said during an interview with Today published on Thursday, September 5. “I feel a lot of pressure. So many people are leaning on me.”

Earlier this week, Jen received backlash from social media users after posting a TikTok declaring herself “the new Jenny from the block.” Fans thought her use of J. Lo’s song in the TikTok video was insensitive considering the Grammy winner is currently going through a divorce from Ben Affleck. While Zac is distantly related to the Good Will Hunting star, fans thought the Utah-based TikTok star had crossed a line.