YouTuber Jeffree Star and friend Daniel Lucas have been hospitalized following a “severe” car accident on Friday, April 16, according to the vlogger’s Twitter account.

“A few hours ago, Jeffree and Daniel were in a severe car accident and the car flipped [three] times after hitting black ice,” a member of Jeffree’s team posted to his Twitter account around 2 p.m. ET. “We will update you all when the doctor gives us more info. So thankful they are both alive.”

A photo accompanied the post, which showed the makeup artist, 35, laying on a hospital bed and holding his friend’s hand while wearing a neck brace.

Wyoming Highway Patrol Sergeant Jeremy Beck confirmed to Oil City News that “Star and another individual were involved in a rollover crash on Natrona County’s Hat Six Road.” According to the local outlet, the pair was traveling in Jeffree’s pink Rolls Royce SUV when they “hit a patch of slush, slid and eventually rolled.”

Fans took to Twitter to express their thoughts amid the tragedy and send well-wishes to the Los Angeles native and his friend. “This really is hitting me hard cause it’s like I just watched his story a couple hours ago and then I see this. You never know what life can do. Please love each other,” one follower replied to Jeffree’s tweet, while another added, “I am in shock. I can’t believe this.”

The last year has been full of drama for the beauty guru. He teased a relationship with a mystery man in August 2020, nearly eight months after his split from longtime boyfriend Nathan Schwandt. Days later, the secret beau was revealed to be basketball player Andre Marhold. Jeffree revealed that he and the athlete went their separate ways a month later.

“So, I’ve been hanging out with someone. Just two grown adults having sex and chilling, nothing serious, but I was presented a whole different person than who this man really was,” the content creator explained at the time. “About a week ago, Jeffree discovered a lot of things. This person secretly [had] no job, no money, not even a bank account.”

In January, rumors started swirling that the Jeffree Star Cosmetics founder was hooking up with Kim Kardashian‘s estranged husband, Kanye West — but Jeffree put the speculation to rest quickly, calling it “the dumbest s—t I’ve ever read in my entire life.”