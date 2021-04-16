YouTuber Jeffree Star and Daniel Lucas Hospitalized After Car ‘Flipped 3 Times’ in Crash in Wyoming
YouTuberand friend Daniel Lucas have been hospitalized following a “severe” car accident on Friday, April 16, according to the vlogger’s Twitter account.
“A few hours ago, Jeffree and Daniel were in a severe car accident and the car flipped [three] times after hitting black ice,” a member of Jeffree’s team posted toaround 2 p.m. ET. “We will update you all when the doctor gives us more info. So thankful they are both alive.”
A photo accompanied the post, which showed the makeup artist, 35, laying on a hospital bed and holding his friend’s hand while wearing a neck brace.
Wyoming Highway Patrol Sergeant Jeremy Beck confirmed tothat “Star and another individual were involved in a rollover crash on Natrona County’s Hat Six Road.” According to the local outlet, the pair was traveling in Jeffree’s pink Rolls Royce SUV when they “hit a patch of slush, slid and eventually rolled.”
Fans took to Twitter to express their thoughts amid the tragedy and send well-wishes to the Los Angeles native and his friend. “This really is hitting me hard cause it’s like I just watched his story a couple hours ago and then I see this. You never know what life can do. Please love each other,” one follower replied to Jeffree’s tweet, while another added, “I am in shock. I can’t believe this.”
The last year has been full of drama for the beauty guru. He teased a relationship within August 2020, nearly eight months after his split from longtime boyfriend . Days later, the secret beau was revealed to be basketball player . Jeffree revealed that he and the athlete .
“So, I’ve been hanging out with someone. Just two grown adults having sex and chilling, nothing serious, but I was presented a whole different person than who this man really was,” the content creator explained at the time. “About a week ago, Jeffree discovered a lot of things. This person secretly [had] no job, no money, not even a bank account.”
In January, rumors started swirling that the Jeffree Star Cosmetics founder was hooking up with‘s estranged husband, — but Jeffree quickly, calling it “the dumbest s—t I’ve ever read in my entire life.”
