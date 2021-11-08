All in good fun? Jeff Bezos responded to the viral video of his girlfriend, Lauren Sánchez, fawning over Leonardo DiCaprio at the 10th Annual Los Angeles County Museum of Art and Film Gala on Saturday, November 6.

“Leo, come over here, I want to show you something,” the Amazon founder, 57, tweeted on Monday, November 8, while sharing a photo of himself posing with a sign that reads: “DANGER! STEEP CLIFF FATAL DROP.”

Jeff’s funny tweet was in response to a clip of Lauren, 51, meeting Leonardo, 46, at the esteemed industry event over the weekend. The interaction was originally posted on Twitter by user @2cooI2blog, and has since been viewed more than 10 million times.

Leonardo Dicaprio meets Jeff Bezos & his new girlfriend at the Art Gala in LA pic.twitter.com/8UmvOMgJFT — 2Cool2Blog (@2cooI2blog) November 7, 2021

The video shows Lauren, who has publicly been dating Jeff since January 2019, looking up at the Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood actor with a big smile on her face. It also appears as though the news anchor had her arm around Leo’s waist in a side hug. Unsurprisingly, the internet was beyond amused.

“Sis walked in with the richest man on the planet and risked it all when she got next to Leonardo,” one user tweeted referring to Jeff’s current estimated net worth of $203 billion. “Find you someone who looks at you the way Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend looks at Leo DiCaprio,” added another. “Let’s be honest … this would be most women with Leo,” a third person argued.

Fans also appreciated Jeff’s ability to poke fun at the situation! “Nah, this is actually funny [as f–k],” one user replied to the Princeton University alum’s tweet. “Alright, gotta say, THIS is funny,” a second user echoed.

As it stands, Leonardo has yet to weigh in on the situation. However, it’s safe to say his interaction with Lauren was strictly platonic. The Academy Award winner and girlfriend Camila Morrone, who first sparked romance rumors in December 2017, look more in love than ever! In fact, Leonardo and the 24-year-old model were spotted during a rare outing in Hawaii on October 22.

“They’re always together but like maintaining privacy,” a source previously revealed to Us Weekly in March 2020 while Camila and the Titanic star quarantined together amid the height of the coronavirus pandemic. “They’re really great for one another and have been enjoying this time together off the grid.”