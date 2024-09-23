Jeezy fired back at his ex-wife Jeannie Mai’s ‘frivolous’ attempt to have him found in contempt of court, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to according to court documents obtained by In Touch, Jeezy, 46, denied he had refused to follow the terms of the pair’s divorce settlement.

Earlier this month, Jeannie, 45, filed a petition for contempt. She accused Jeezy, who real name is Jay Jenkins, of failing to comply with the terms of the divorce settlement they signed in June.

Jeannie claimed that Jeezy had failed to pay for certain daycare and school costs. She also said he didn’t place $500,000 into an account for their 2-year-old daughter Monaco or pay her for four months’ rent totaling $92,000. Finally, she claimed he didn’t transfer the title in two cars, a 2021 Range Rover and a 2022 Ford Bronco, to her.

In her filing, Jeannie said Jeezy owed her over $4,000 in tuition and childcare costs.

In addition, she said he never provided her access to the bank account he set up for Monaco. She asked the court to force him to cough up the money.

In his response, Jeezy said it was “disheartening that” his ex would “enumerate such blatant misrepresentations in her pleadings in an attempt to mislead and delude this honorable court.”

He called her out for spilling details about their divorce settlement, despite it being under seal. He said that Jeannie had provided four lease agreements that he could not verify and said she did not provide any proof of payment of “any amount of the four versions of the lease agreement.”

Gotham/WireImage

Further, he said the phone number for the lessor on the lease agreements was “not even in service.”

He said when his team finally confirmed the lease was legit, Jeannie decided she wanted to find another home. He said Jeannie found another and his team discovered the one she eventually found was for sale.

“It became readily apparent to Jenkins that all of the lease agreements provided by [Jeannie] were fraudulent,” his lawyer claimed.

“Based upon the foregoing, [Jeezy] is clearly of the belief that [Jeannie] is attempting to get reimbursed for a status quo housing allowance that she has never incurred, never needed, and never paid. [Jeannie] has always wanted Jenkins to simply pay her $25,000/month even though she has not paid any monthly rental payment for any month since she relocated from the former marital residence in California,” his motion said.

His lawyer said it was “disheartening” that his ex would allege that he has not complied with the settlement, “without fully disclosing that” his legal team had responded to all of her emails.

Jeezy said he paid Jeannie a lump sum for 55 percent of the equity in the Georgia marital home they sold. He said the payment was made in June.

The rapper said if Jeannie had provided him with verifiable proof of any “monthly rental payment” he would have “certainly remitted payment just as he” had “remitted said lump sum that was due to” Jeannie.

In addition, he said he did open the interest-bearing account for their daughter with $500,000 for expenses.

He said he would have covered the childcare expenses if Jeannie turned over receipts.

Regarding the cars, he said he was waiting on the DMV to process paperwork for the Range and it’s taking longer than expected. Jeezy said the Bronco was ready for pickup but Jeannie failed to get it.

His lawyer noted, “[Jeannie’s] behavior is wanton, reckless, misleading, and criminal.” Jeezy asked that Jeannie’s petition be denied.

A judge has yet to rule. Back in September, Jeezy filed for divorce from Jeannie after two years of marriage.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Jeezy asked for joint legal and physical custody. He also asked the court to enforce the prenuptial agreement they signed before walking down the aisle. The split turned nasty quick.

Jeannie asked the court to hold off on enforcing the prenup. She also accused Jeezy of being reckless with their daughter. Jeannie asked that he not be awarded custody.

Jeannie also accused him of having a temper. She claimed he had gotten physical with her a couple of times during their marriage.

She even attached photos of guns on the floor of their home. Jeannie claims Jeezy left guns around the home when Monaco was around.

Jeezy denied the accusations.

He said, “The allegations are not only false, but also deeply disturbing, especially coming from someone I loved. This malicious attempt to tarnish my character and disrupt my family is ridiculous. It’s disheartening to witness the manipulation and deceit at play and this time my main concern is being an active father to our daughter.”

In June, the couple settled the divorce. The deal was sealed by the judge.