Jazz Jennings flaunted her weight loss in new photos while reflecting on her newfound confidence.

“I hope you’re happy with yourself. Who cares what you weigh. Who cares what you look like. The important thing is are you happy in your own skin!” Jazz, 23, began in a lengthy caption alongside four photos of herself in a patterned blue maxi dress via Instagram on Wednesday, June 5.

The I Am Jazz star then explained that she received the “comment” before, and believed it “hit the nail on the head.”

“No matter my weight, I have always felt beautiful. However, losing this weight and prioritizing my health has created a shift within. The first step toward improving your well-being is caring. I finally care about myself after years of neglecting my health,” she continued. “I had truly let myself go when it came to eating. I am so proud of my weight loss and I feel my confidence radiates through.”

After noting that the “specific dress” in the photos made her “feel like a goddess,” she explained that she “picked out a beautiful necklace and earrings to match the dress and felt so pretty.”

“Overall, take care of yourself and do things that make you happy and light. We can always strive to be better, and choosing to be the best version of yourself allows you to soar to heights higher than ever before,” Jazz concluded. “Joy. Cherish. Peace.”

Shortly after she shared the photos, several of her social media followers took to the comments section to note how great she looks.

“You have been stunning no matter what you wear, what you weigh, or what you say … but hearing you speak confidently about yourself is your most beautiful look ever!” one person commented. Another chimed in, “You look absolutely stunning.”

A third social media user chimed in, “You look fab! But the changes within are what really makes you shine & ultimately the most important for your physical and mental health.”

Jazz has been open about her fluctuating weight over the years, and her body image struggles have been documented on the TLC series.

“As many of you know, I have severe struggles when it comes to binge-eating, but lately I have been taking control of my life and being more conscious about what I put into my body,” she previously told her fans in a 2019 social media post. “It’s super hard because food is SO DAMN GOOD, but my health is important and I know I will succeed while still being able to eat what I want in a controlled manner. I got this and so do all of you in everything you try!”

Meanwhile, she celebrated a major milestone in her weight loss journey by sharing a swimsuit photo via Instagram in January. “70 pounds down! Feeling happier and healthier than I’ve been in years,” Jazz wrote alongside the photo, which showed her sporting a black and white tankini. “I still have a ways to go, but I’m so proud to finally be taking the necessary steps toward bettering my mind, body and spirit.”