Jazz Jennings reflected on losing nearly 100 pounds amid her weight loss journey by sharing a before and after video that documented her exercising.

The I Am Jazz star, 23, took to Instagram on Monday, August 26, to share a video of herself running and struggling to do a wall squat two years ago. The clip – which was set to Benson Boone’s song “Beautiful Things” – then jumped to more recent footage of her running and working out after she dropped a significant amount of weight.

“I’m proud of my progress towards better health, but I’m still running towards my goals!” text on the screen read as Jazz was shown running.

The reality star continued to reflect on her health journey in a lengthy caption. “Two years later and almost 100 pounds lighter! I’m so proud of my progress and want to thank my family, friends and all who supported me in getting there!” she wrote. “Good health is not a certificate you display, it is a constant effort! I still have room for improvement, but I am more motivated and inspired than I’ve been in years. Let’s keep it going!”

Shortly after Jazz shared the video, several fans rushed to the comments section to applaud her for her progress. “So proud of you! You’re looking amazing!! Keep up the good work! Keep doing the things that make you smile!” one person commented. Another chimed in, “You are beautiful no matter what and proud of your determination and accomplishments.”

Her brother Sander Jennings also added a sweet message by writing, “So proud to be by your side every step of the way! You inspire me so much. Keep pushing towards your goals.”

Jazz had been documenting her fitness transformation on social media, and she previously celebrated her 70-pound weight loss milestone in January. Meanwhile, she also reflected on her changing body in an Instagram post in June.

“You don’t love your body, you changed it,’ I understand this point, but I have a different perspective,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself wearing a one-piece swimsuit. “Sometimes, loving yourself and your body means honoring your desire to make a change.”

Courtesy of Jazz Jennings/Instagram (2)

The TLC personality continued, “How you look is important in this world because it influences how we perceive one another. Our bodies are our vessels, and everyone should have autonomy over how they treat theirs, whether it’s through diet, exercise, how we dress, makeup or surgery. You do what makes you feel better about yourself.”

After noting that we live in an “appearance-focused world,” she called out those that feel like they can “tell someone else what to do.”

Jazz concluded the caption by explaining that she feels the “most confident presenting as the feminine woman I am.” She continued, “That’s how I want to be perceived. Loving myself and my body means taking the steps and making the changes that help me feel my best and present myself authentically. I hope that makes sense and that you can appreciate my perspective.”