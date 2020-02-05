That’s gotta be a relief. Jazz Jennings completed her third gender confirmation surgery and shared the news with her Instagram followers on February 4. “I’m feeling so great after completing my third surgery!” the I Am Jazz star began the caption on a photo of herself in a hospital bed. “This third procedure was for cosmetics, and I’m super happy with the results. Thank you to everyone who has followed my journey and supported me along the way❤️💕.”

The update comes after Jazz’s doctors discussed some complications she experienced with previous surgeries in a sneak peek ahead of the premiere of season 6 of the series. “Taking Jazz on as a patient for surgery, we knew it was going to be a one-of-a-kind surgery,” Dr. Jess Ting said in a clip released early. “I was just not expecting her to have a complication as severe as what she did have.”

Courtesy of Jazz Jennings/Instagram

After the first surgery, Jazz revealed, “There was just an unfortunate event and setback where things did come apart, and there was a complication. I had to come back in for another procedure, but it was just all part of the journey. The good thing though is that it was only cosmetic and external so it wasn’t too dramatic.”

The reality star wrote on January 28 that, although she experienced issues with her surgeries, going through with the procedures was something she had “dreamed of” her whole life. “On the day of the procedure I was so euphoric and thankful to be surrounded, loved and supported by my family!” she shared.

She had a lot of support when she shared on social media that her third surgery was done, too. “I’m so happy to hear things went well,” one fan wrote. “Thank you for sharing your life and journey.” Someone else replied, “You are so incredibly brave Jazz and you deserve all of the happiness that the world has out there for you.”

Jazz has shared every step of the amazing journey of her transition on I Am Jazz and via social media. We already know she’s been accepted to Harvard University, but we are so excited to see what else she does next!