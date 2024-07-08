Jazz Jennings declared that she’s “single” while flaunting her summer body in a swimsuit on social media.

The I Am Jazz star, 23, took to Instagram on Sunday, July 7, to share a video of herself and brother Sander Jennings dancing in their swimsuits. Text onscreen revealed Jazz’s relationship status, which read, “POV: Your sister is single.”

“I’m nervous to put myself out there,” text read as Jazz pretended to hit Sander, 26, with an imaginary baseball bat. Sander then took a fake swing at Jazz as more text read, “Be confident! Anyone would be lucky to have you!”

Jazz has been open about many aspects of her life over the years, including her love life. She previously split from ex Ahmir Steward in April 2019, and took a break from dating. However, she documented her first date in four years during a February 2023 episode of I Am Jazz.

Which Reality TV Show Would You Want to Join?

During her double date with a man named Dayron, Sander and his “lady friend,” Jazz admitted to feeling “uncomfortable” as the group took private dance lessons. Dayron also asked why she was “nervous,” which the TV personality admitted took her “off guard.”

Not only has Jazz been open about love life, but she’s also candidly discussed her fluctuating weight.

“As many of you know, I have severe struggles when it comes to binge-eating, but lately I have been taking control of my life and being more conscious about what I put into my body,” she told fans in a social media post shared in 2019. “It’s super hard because food is SO DAMN GOOD, but my health is important and I know I will succeed while still being able to eat what I want in a controlled manner. I got this and so do all of you in everything you try!”

After celebrating her 70-pound weight loss milestone in January, Jazz reflected on her changing body in June. “You don’t love your body, you changed it,’ I understand this point, but I have a different perspective,” the transgender rights activist wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of herself wearing a black one-piece bathing suit on June 23. “Sometimes, loving yourself and your body means honoring your desire to make a change.”

“How you look is important in this world because it influences how we perceive one another,” the TLC personality continued. “Our bodies are our vessels, and everyone should have autonomy over how they treat theirs, whether it’s through diet, exercise, how we dress, makeup or surgery. You do what makes you feel better about yourself.”

She then went on to slam the “appearance-focused world” we live in, calling out others who felt they could “tell someone else what to do.”

Courtesy of Jazz Jennings/Instagram

“I feel most confident presenting as the feminine woman I am. That’s how I want to be perceived. Loving myself and my body means taking the steps and making the changes that help me feel my best and present myself authentically,” she wrote in the lengthy caption. “I hope that makes sense and that you can appreciate my perspective.”